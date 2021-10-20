‘Umbrella Academy’ star Robert Sheehan visits Killorglin’s Fame Stage School

Premium
Star of Love/Hate, The Umbrella Academy and Misfits popped into the school on Saturday and took part in the drama, dance and music sessions with the kids.
It’s not every day that a bona-fide acting star pays a visit to your stage school, but that is exactly what happened at Fame Stage School in Killorglin on Saturday morning when Robert Sheehan decided to stop by and lend a hand with his significant acting talents.
The 33-year-old actor – famous for his roles in ‘Misfits’, ‘Love/Hate’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy’ – was in the area visiting some family over the weekend, and it just so happens that his cousin Gareth’s, daughter, Blair, attends the stage school, and when he was dropping her off to the school, Robert asked if he could sit in and watch the classes.
But, as owner Finbarr Coffey explained to The Kerryman, the Love/Hate star wasn’t able to sit still for long and was soon joining in on the classes himself.
“He asked us if it would be okay if he came in and had a look at what we were up to. I was doing drama, Jackie Hurley was doing dance and her husband, Martin, he is our musical director, and he was doing singing and voice coaching. So, of course, we said he was welcome, and he sat in on our senior group, and he also participated as well with our drama class,” Finbarr said.
“Straight away, his star shone through. He was a natural, he had great confidence and the jokes he made: he’s a pure character altogether, and the kids just absolutely loved him. He’s a Hollywood A-lister, he’s been in some huge TV shows and acted alongside some big, big names. One of my favourite films is ‘Season of the Witch’ and I talked about this with him. He was in that alongside Nicholas Cage and Christopher Lee, so he’s been there and done it alongside huge names,” Finbarr added. He said he could not emphasise enough how gracious and down-to-earth Robert was with both the kids and the staff at the school.
“I was telling the kids about him and how he travelled to Dublin from Portlaoise every weekend to go to stage school, and that we all have to start somewhere and that, if they work hard, who knows where they could go. He was a great example to show them what’s possible with hard work,
“I can’t emphasise enough how nice he was. He was just a down-to-earth, genuine guy. To give of his time and just have the fun with the kids and to bless us with his wonderful ‘joie de vivre’, that was amazing. He was doing the dances and everything, he was just brilliant,” Finbarr added.
