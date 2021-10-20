‘Umbrella Academy’ star Robert Sheehan visits Killorglin’s Fame Stage School

Actor Robert Sheehan certainly had no qualms about getting involved in the acting sessions with the kids at the Fame Stage School in Killorglin at the weekend.

Irish actor Robert Sheehan, star of 'Umbrella Academy', 'Misfits' and 'Love/Hate', popped into the Fame Stage School in Killorglin at the weekend where he enjoyed taking part in the drama, dance and music sessions with the kids. He is pictured here with owner of Fame Stage School, Finbarr Coffey and the kids.

It’s not every day that a bona-fide acting star pays a visit to your stage school, but that is exactly what happened at Fame Stage School in Killorglin on Saturday morning when Robert Sheehan decided to stop by and lend a hand with his significant acting talents.

The 33-year-old actor – famous for his roles in ‘Misfits’, ‘Love/Hate’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy’ – was in the area visiting some family over the weekend, and it just so happens that his cousin Gareth’s, daughter, Blair, attends the stage school, and when he was dropping her off to the school, Robert asked if he could sit in and watch the classes.

But, as owner Finbarr Coffey explained to The Kerryman, the Love/Hate star wasn’t able to sit still for long and was soon joining in on the classes himself.