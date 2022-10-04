Ultimate Hell Week stars take on Quest Killarney and say it’s even harder than the TV show

The Ultimate Quest has made its return to Killarney, and it was clearly a welcome one given that this year’s event attracted in excess of 2,500 participants taking on a quest featuring a range of challenges on boat, bike and foot.

The beautiful scenery ensured that whatever breath was left in the participants’ lungs was taken away, with the Gap of Dunloe, Torc Waterfall and other scenic highlights included along the way. In total, there were five routes with varying distances: 25km, 55km, 66km, featuring runs and cycles only; and 75km and 83km routes.

And taking part in this year’s quest were RTÉ Ultimate Hell Week stars, Ballymac’s very own Tadhg Fleming and Kenmare-based Ellen Vitting, who was the first female home in the Expert Route in 5:02:07.

Tadhg completed the 55km Sport Route and afterwards reflected on the challenge.

“It was nothing like Hell Week, a bit harder I think, but I really enjoyed it, I’d highly recommend it, going for Pro next time!” Tadhg said.

Meanwhile, incorporating Quest Killarney on her weight-loss journey was an elated Patricia Lewis of Instagram’s Trisha Transformations fame, who completed the 27km Challenge Route. “Anyone who’s thinking about doing it, don’t even hesitate, register now!” Patricia added.

Race organiser Oliver Kirwan said he is thrilled that Quest Killarney has once again proven so popular with adventurers who are looking for a new challenge:

“Killarney itself is a great draw to visitors both from Kerry and further afield, introducing new people every year to its inspirational terrain. We are very much looking forward to preparing for 2023 as we encourage more people to discover their next adventure and put themselves to the Quest.”

Oliver thanked sponsors Volvo and The Gleneagle Hotel and also the contribution of event partners All Real, Gnarly Peaks, Nuasan and MCG Kayaks.

Overall male winner in the 73km Pro route was Dwayne Flynn (3:48:47) and overall female winner was Siobhan Dineen (4:08:37). Overall winners in the 55km ‘Sport’ route were Kevin McGuinness (2:13:08) in the men’s race and Orlaith Smith (2:34:45) in the women’s race.

Winners of the 65km ‘Dual’ route were Liam Aherne (2:40:40) and Emer Monaghan (3:09:49). Winners of the 27km ‘Challenge’ route were Larry Stapleton in the men’s section (1:13:27) and Niamh Hickey in the women’s section (1:21:08).