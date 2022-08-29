Ukrainian’s boost Killorglin Tidy Town ranks as a ‘thank you’ for the warm welcome

Killorglin Tidy Towns Group has grown in numbers thanks to the involvement of members of the newly arrived Ukrainian community. (Photo by Michael G Kenny).

The strong volunteer aspect behind Killorglin Tidy Towns received a welcome boost recently thanks to local Ukrainians who want to give back to the town that made them feel at home.

The Killorglin Tidy Towns committee underwent a personnel change in recent weeks with much of the previous COVID committee deciding to pass on the mantle.

The new committee is led by Podge Foley as Chair, and Jennifer Boyle as Secretary. They are joined by up to 25 members every Thursday evening who gather with one single aim: sprucing up Killorglin and making it an attractive place to live, work and visit.

Killorglin Tidy Towns newest members settled in the town over six months when war broke out in their country.

“The Ukrainian community has come on board as a way of giving back to the community. It’s great to see this involvement,” said Shane McElroy.

“The new committee was formed just two months ago, and they have met with Kerry County Council regarding what needs to be done in the town in terms of projects. The local CE workers are assisting in this, and it’s all about engaging with the community,” he said.

Killorglin Tidy Towns is fortunate to receive such a high level of local support, including local businesses like Keane’s SuperValu, Boyles Hardware, and Killorglin Credit Union.

When combined, this creates a synchronised effort that benefits Killorglin.

“Kerry County Council is fantastic for doing the major pieces of work that have to be done,” said Shane.

"But to ensure the upkeep of the town, it is completely down to the community. That community support erodes and evolves over time, which is why it’s important for individuals and businesses to become involved.”

In another piece of welcome news, a collection organised by Killorglin Tidy Town, Killorglin Chamber Alliance, and the Killorglin Fire Service has raised €5,800.

Of this total, €2,800 was provided to Ukrainian families to purchase clothing when they first arrived to Killorglin, while €1,000 has gone towards Fire Fighting equipment for Ukraine.

The equipment has already been transported to Poland on route to Ukraine. This was a joint initiative of fire crews in Killorglin and Tralee.

“This is an awesome gesture by the local fire crews. We still have €2,000 left to distribute on whatever we think the local Ukrainian community might need in the coming months,” said Shane.