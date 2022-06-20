Ukrainian refugees take to rowing ‘to forget the war’

Pictured here with Padraig O'Shea of Sive Rowing Club are Zhanna Stetsyk, Hanna Melnikova, Kira Bayda, and Alla Binieieva. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Ukrainian refugees are taking to the water in Cahersiveen as they settle into their new community. Front Left to Right: Ira Yuzkova, Kira Bayda, Alla Binieieva, Karyna Parashchuk, Hanna Melnikova, Lolita Egberipou and Zhanna Stetsyk. Back Left to Right: Padraig O' Shea, Illia Kinash, Andrii Shtoda, Olexandr Filipashko, Pavlo Melnikov, Kirill Kinash and Mickey Murphy (Cox). Photo by Christy Riordan.

Ireland’s has welcomed Ukraine’s refugees with open arms, nowhere more so than in South Kerry, where they are now so embedded in the local community that they have even taken up rowing, the traditional sport of the area.

And such is their talent in their new sport that they hope to compete in local regattas this summer with the County Coastal Rowing Championships in Sneem firmly in their sights.

The event takes place next Saturday, June 25 and the Ukrainian team will row in the Novice Category.

Cahersiveen has welcomed more than 300 Ukrainian refugees to the town in recent months and the local community has embraced its new members wholeheartedly.

The local school has seen a marked increase in its numbers with the addition of 50 new pupils at the 100 pupil school.

And in Sive Rowing Club there has been a significant increase in club members as a number of Ukrainian refugees are now training with the club on a regular basis. The invite was issued by club stalwart, Padraig O’Shea, who said it is the least the community can do to help.

“It is lovely to have them. They bring serious energy to the club .. They have no airs and graces and they are happy and cheering each other on,” he said.

“They are have great energy and enthusiasm,” he said.

He said he is hopeful that rowing will help the new members make friends and give them an outlet after what they have faced in their homeland. Padraig added that while the circumstances in which they have been forced to flee their homes are hugely tragic, for South Kerry and Cahersiveen there has been a silver lining. “We have had a serious problem with depopulation here and they have now added to the community.”

And for the Ukrainian refugees the benefits have been enormous too.

Hannah Melnikova (43) who fled Kyiv is now living in Skellig Star in Cahersiveen with her son Ivan (14), She has taken up rowing with the club and is thrilled to be part of the rowing community in South Kerry. She and up to 20 others are now training three times a week with Sive Rowing Club and it is hoped that the younger children and teenagers will also take to the water.

“The local community proposed the idea of rowing for us. The local people are so friendly and we very much want to be friends with them,” she said.

“I like everything about rowing, also because I get to talk to the people.”

She has found the rowing experience “very interesting”.

“It is a new experience, it is very hard and very fast. I like it because it is a team sport and the team are now like family. We are very close.

“The mind stays clean when you are rowing. You don’t think about problems or the war. You only think about rowing and how fast you are going.”