Ukrainian refugees in Kerry plead with Government as 135 women and children given 36 hours’ notice to move to Mayo

Sinead Kelleher

Heartbroken Ukrainian mothers and their children living in Killarney since last March have been given 36 hours’ notice that they are all being moved to Mayo.

Residents living at Hotel Killarney received a letter from the Department of Children and Equality on Monday afternoon saying that they are to be moved to a new location, despite the fact that their children have now settled in school in Killarney and that many of them have jobs. They are to be moved tomorrow, Wednesday. 

