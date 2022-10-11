Ukrainian refugees in Kerry plead with Government as 135 women and children given 36 hours’ notice to move to Mayo

Heartbroken Ukrainian mothers and their children living in Killarney since last March have been given 36 hours’ notice that they are all being moved to Mayo.

Residents living at Hotel Killarney received a letter from the Department of Children and Equality on Monday afternoon saying that they are to be moved to a new location, despite the fact that their children have now settled in school in Killarney and that many of them have jobs. They are to be moved tomorrow, Wednesday.

An emergency meeting took place on Monday evening attended by representatives of organisations who have helped the Ukrainian community settle in Killarney. Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher was among the people in attendance.

He said that the news has devastated the families living at the hotel, and he has criticised the decision.

"Common sense does not prevail, state and community resources have been used to help integrate them into the community, and at a minute’s notice, they are being moved...They don’t deserve to be moved with 36 hours notice,” he said.

He and local TDs including Brendan Griffin have contacted Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman in a bid to help the Ukrainian refugees, who are pleading with the Government to allow them to stay in Killarney.

They are being moved from Hotel Killarney on Park Road to accommodate almost 200 male asylum seekers seeking international protection in Ireland. Many of them are from Georgia and are also currently at the hotel.

Anna, who came to Killarney from the Ukraine in March with her two sons, told The Kerryman that the entire community is devastated that, within hours, they are to be moved, leaving behind their jobs and their friends.

The news come as intensified bombing took place in the Ukraine, with many of the distressed families worried about family back home and now faced with rebuilding their lives once again.

“It is very difficult, it is impossible...I have [a] job, my children are in school. We have a normal life, now we have to change the place we live, it is not good,” she said tearfully.

"After all we experienced in the Ukraine, now we have a normal life and we have to take our children away. It will cause big stress to children and to me, I have [a] job and friends. How will I live without friends, how will I tell my children they have to move?”

The letter sent by the Department of Equality states that “it is no longer possible to accommodate you at this location and accordingly new accommodation is being provided for you.” The letter states that the new accommodation is at Hotel Westport.

Killarney Asylum Seeker Initiative (KASI), which has been working to help integrate the Ukrainian community, has contacted Minister O’Gorman and local TDs in a bid to reverse the decision, which has devastated the Ukrainians living at the hotel.

"It is very distressing, they have already been uprooted and they are now beginning to integrate into the community and this has happened...I can’t understand the logic,” said Marilyn Catapat-Counihan of KASI.

She said that the 200 asylum seekers who have arrived in Killarney must be looked after, as do the Ukrainian refugees. She says they are willing to move accommodation but are pleading with the Government to stay in Killarney, where they have built their lives.

The Department of Children and Equality have been contacted regarding the situation.