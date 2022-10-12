There is delight at Hotel Killarney this morning following the news that the Ukrainian refugees who had been due to be moved to Mayo no longer have to do so.

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has made the decision to allow some 135 refugees to remain at the hotel following an outpouring of anger at the decision to move the refugees who had been living there since last March to Westport in Mayo.

They were being moved to accommodate around 200 men seeking international protection in Ireland.

A protest was due to begin outside the hotel this morning by other members of the Ukrainian community living in Killarney who were angry at the decision to move those who had rebuilt their lives in Killarney. Teachers from St Oliver’s National School in Ballycasheen where many of the children attend were also at the hotel this morning to show their support.

The principal of the school, Colm O’Suilleabháin, had criticised the decision. He said huge resources had been allocated to help the children adjust to their new lives and school and they were happily settled in Killarney.

The refugees have been allowed to stay in Killarney but will be moved to new hotels in the town. They do not know where yet but they are delighted that their plea to remain in their new homes has been listened to.

Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Niall Kelleher, who had criticised the decision and called for it to be reversed said there is ‘relief’ amongst the refugees at the hotel but also amongst the local community.

"There is great relief, it is very welcome news that they can stay in Killarney.”

He said that the refugees will be accommodated in different locations in the town but the decision means that they can continue with their new lives in the town.