Ukrainian refugee from the hotel &quot; Killarney&quot; pictured at the hotel on Tuesday : Hrechana Oksana, Bilan Yelizaveta, Pugachev Vladimir, Lobodenko Serhii, Lobodenko Ivan,Godlovska Viktoria, Godlovska Anna, Usacheva Julia, Usacheva Sabina, Karpenko Inna, Karpenko Denys, Karpenko Viktoriia, Olena Tymoshenko, Irina Luchko, Anzhela Luchko , Irina Muzyka, Andrii Zaiarnyi, Ludmila Zaiarna,Oleh Zaiarnyi, Alena Klimchenko, Emily Klimchenko, Amer Aourikva, Kurlaieva Olha, Kurlaieva Victoria,Nepyivoda Anna, Nepyivoda Sofiia, Lynina Irina, Anisimova Inna, Anisimov Daniil, Khristieva Antonina, Khrisiev Platon. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Sinead Kelleher

There is delight at Hotel Killarney this morning following the news that the Ukrainian refugees who had been due to be moved to Mayo no longer have to do so.

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has made the decision to allow some 135 refugees to remain at the hotel following an outpouring of anger at the decision to move the refugees who had been living there since last March to Westport in Mayo.

