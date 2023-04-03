Ukrainian photographer living in Kerry captures Yemen through the lens – ‘I’ve never seen a country as beautiful’

Artem Kulinych was on a photographic expedition in Egypt when war erupted in his native Ukraine in February 2022. Rather than return to his home in Mariupol, he travelled to Kerry instead where he is currently re-building his life through his passion for photography.

Artem left behind much of his equipment and the work he built up over several years. It means his photo library since arriving in Ireland is reflective of the unexpected turn his life has now taken.

Artem enjoys travelling the world taking photographs of the places and its people. A recent trip to Yemen proved a whole other experience for him when he witnessed the Dragon's blood trees, and the sandy plans populated by friendly natives.

Artem tried to capture as much as he could through the lens of this wonderful part of the world.

“It was a unique place where I got some lovely photos,” he said.

“Every day was something new. It was different with super wild nature; every day we toured a new place on the island. This included hiking but as it was very hot in the middle of the day, we tried to do much of our travelling in the morning and evenings,” he said.

Artem explains that he has never seen landscapes like Yemen before. He describes Egypt as the closest comparison. The highlight for Artem was sleeping beneath the stars in the park where the Dragon's blood trees are situated.

These evergreen species are unique in shape giving an upturned appearance that emit a dark red resin, hence the name ‘devil’s blood’.

“To sleep under the stars on a plateau surrounded by all of these trees is amazing. To see the sun rise and set was amazing also. It is so beautiful,” he said.

“It makes you slow down and think about the really important things. It is a country that allows you to re-set the mind. The people are very nice. I was in a group of people from around the world with a great support team. It also felt very safe there,” he added.

Artem hasn’t forgotten his native Ukraine. He is very conscious of the struggles unfolding in parts of his homeland. Since arriving in Kerry in April 2022, Artem enrolled as a student at Kerry College where he is studying Digital Media.

“My friends in Ireland said it is a really friendly place to come to. When the war started, I lost everything I had and found myself in Egypt,” he said.

"It was a big decision not to return home; I had to start everything over again. I came here with just a camera and a few lenses. I do miss home. I don’t know when I can go back or know what I will do. For no though I’m just trying to do my best,” Artem said.