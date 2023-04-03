Kerry

Ukrainian photographer living in Kerry captures Yemen through the lens – ‘I’ve never seen a country as beautiful’

Ukrainian student Artem Kulinych, who is living in Kerry for the past year, recently visited Yemen to capture some of its unique settings. 

Artem photos a native in Yemen. All photos courtesy of Artem Kulinych . Expand
A native of one of the local villages Artem visited. Expand
Artem takes in the view in Yemen. Expand
Photo by Artem Kulinych. Expand
Artem captures the Dragon's blood trees in Yemen. Expand
Fishermen in Yemen being escorted in their work by dolphins. Expand
A stunning photo of a 'Dragon's blood tree'. Expand
Artem by in the Dragon's blood tree park. Expand
One of Artem's shots from a plateau overlooking a valley in Yemen. Expand

Artem photos a native in Yemen. All photos courtesy of Artem Kulinych .

A native of one of the local villages Artem visited.

Artem takes in the view in Yemen.

Photo by Artem Kulinych.

Artem captures the Dragon's blood trees in Yemen.

Fishermen in Yemen being escorted in their work by dolphins.

A stunning photo of a 'Dragon's blood tree'.

Artem by in the Dragon's blood tree park.

One of Artem's shots from a plateau overlooking a valley in Yemen.

Stephen Fernane

Artem Kulinych was on a photographic expedition in Egypt when war erupted in his native Ukraine in February 2022. Rather than return to his home in Mariupol, he travelled to Kerry instead where he is currently re-building his life through his passion for photography.

Artem left behind much of his equipment and the work he built up over several years. It means his photo library since arriving in Ireland is reflective of the unexpected turn his life has now taken.

