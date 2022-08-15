Ukrainian in Kerry grows sunflowers as a ‘thank you’ to the people of Tralee

Cultivating sunflowers and absorbing himself in voluntary work is what keeps Andrii motivated as he adjusts to life far from his native Ukraine.

Andrii is from Crimea and was studying at university when Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. He arrived in Tralee on March 13 and immediately joined Tralee Tidy Towns.

Later on, Andrii got involved in his true passion: gardening. As the sunflower is Ukraine’s national symbol, it seemed the obvious choice to grow.

Having received permission from Tralee Tidy Towns and Kerry County Council, Andrii set to work on his project.

Fellow Ukrainian residents at the Earl of Desmond Hotel helped to propagate the sunflowers from seeds Andrii purchased.

Andrii planted them in a symbolic gesture at the ‘Welcome to Tralee’ sign to reflect the warm welcome the Ukrainian community has received since arriving in Tralee.

Andrii tends the garden for hours every day before cycling back to the Earl of Desmond Hotel again in the evening.

“I planted flowers as a project I wanted to do. It’s [sunflower] our symbol, it gives me pride. The people at the Earl of Desmond Hotel set the seeds to grow, they wanted it to be a symbol,” said Andrii.

Andrii’s passion is studying horticulture and ecology and he hopes to get a place in Kerry College this autumn. He is fiercely committed to environmental issues.

“I wanted to be of service to Ireland and I am grateful for the support of the people and government. I felt that social environmental action was the best I could offer on a limited budget and opportunity,” he said.

“I used part of the social transfer funds to buy seeds and gardening tools. In fact, this is the money of EU taxpayers, which, together with common efforts, were converted into urban improvement,” he added.

“I also believe that people form the environment, the environment forms the consciousness of people. Therefore, I believe that urban improvement is directly related to the culture of people,” Andrii said.

The Chairman of Tralee Tidy Towns, Brendan O’Brien, said Andrii’s commitment to volunteering is an example to everyone.

“His work level would put us to shame, he is so engrossed in volunteering since he came here,” said Brendan.

“We are always looking for new volunteers at Tralee Tidy Towns. Andrii is working day and night. I’m sure the gardening side of things, especially growing sunflowers, is a way of keeping him going. We’re glad to have his dedication, which is second to none,” said Brendan.