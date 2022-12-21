Ukrainian children in Killarney send Christmas cards to thank the people of Kerry

Killarney's Ukrainian children with their handmade cards at the Innisfallen Hotel on Sunday are front l-r: Milana Byrdina, Halkina Amina, Katrukha Veronica, Katrukha Victoriia, back Lev Kozhevnokov, Volodymir Kravchenko, Yaroslav Bialkovskyi, Yaromyr Zastup, Bogdan Sirik. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ukrainian Children living in hotels across Killarney have sent out Christmas Cards to thank the Killarney community for their welcome in the Kingdom.

Over a hundred Christmas cards have been made by fifteen children and their mothers as a special Christmas present for all those who helped them since they arrived in Kerry.

The surprise Christmas cards were sent last week to a wide selection of recipients in the community including teachers and principals in locals schools, Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher and to the staff at medical centres in Killarney and scout leaders.

Senator Mark Daly was also one of the lucky recipients.

Christmas cards were also given out at a special Ukrainian Christmas concert held in St Mary’s Church in recent weeks.

The children and their mothers live in the Inisfallen and Eviston House Hotels in Killarney and are grateful for the welcome they have received.

“The cards were made by the children in their hotels with their mothers” explains Natalya Krasnenkava a Ukrainian Community worker in Killarney.

“They wanted to thank the local community or all the support and kind ness shown to the Ukrainian people temporarily living here over the last eight months” she adds.

“We hear that people have been surprised and happy to receive he cards, people can see the effort that went into them”.