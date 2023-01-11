UHK to re-open scheduled Outpatient and Endoscopies appointments on January 16

University Hospital Kerry (UHK) has revised its current status around services and will re-open all Outpatient scheduled appointments and all Endoscopies at the earlier date of Monday January 16 – rather than the previous date of January 20.

Elective procedures and Elective Surgery will remain as is, with time critical surgeries being accommodated.

A statement from UHK said it continues to be challenged in relation to the surge of winter virus infections and their impact, particularly upon bed availability.

It said that notwithstanding these pressures and given the remarkable response by all teams across the hospital in enabling mitigation measures, the situation has for now somewhat eased.

UHK also state that visiting presently is on compassionate grounds only (maternity services is unchanged).

Alternative ways of keeping in contact with loved ones are available and include a specific email address so that patients can receive direct messages.

These can be e-mailed to: uhk.keepingcontact@hse.ie Be sure to include on the subject line the patient’s full name, ward name (if known) and the first line of the patient’s home address.

Moreover, ‘virtual visits’ is an initiative to facilitate video calls using WhatsApp on Digipads for patients who do not have SMART phone/devices. Please contact Ward Manager/Nurse in Charge to request video call with your loved one.