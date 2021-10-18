File Pic of Hospital -- A hospital employee has been suspended as University Hospital Kerry conducts a review of over 46,000 scans or files. The files involve over 26,700 patients in an area that includes Kerry, north Cork and south Limerick. RTE News reports today that the reports are from the period of March 2016 to July 2017. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - info@dwalshphoto.ie www.dwalshphoto.com

University Hospital Kerry has said that nobody should visit the hospital’s general wards, unless there are exceptional circumstances at play.

The hospital said the moves follow an increase in the number of patients presenting with COVID-19, as well as a high number of Emergency Department presentations.

The hospital last week announced that part of the Aghadoe Ward was temporarily being used to treat COVID patients in light of rising case numbers. This latest announcement, however, takes effect from tomorrow, Tuesday, October 19.

“Due to increased infection-control measures, the hospital has to make some difficult decisions about visiting, in order to protect patients, their relatives and staff,” a statement on the hospital’s behalf read today.

“UHK is asking the public not to visit the hospital other than in end-of-life situations and other exceptional circumstances [to be agreed with the ward manager and relevant Consultant in advance of visiting].

“Children, in particular, should not visit the hospital,” the statement added.

Partner arrangements at maternity wards are “unchanged presently”, while visits to palliative-care settings will be by prior agreement only.

“The situation will be reviewed by the hospital outbreak team on an ongoing basis and any changes will be advised,” the statement added. “University Hospital Kerry understands that this announcement will make it difficult for many families, however the hospital’s priority is to continue to maintain the safety and wellbeing of patients, member of the public and staff at the hospital.”

An e-mail address, uhk.keepingcontact@hse.ie, has been dedicated to receiving e-mails being sent by friends and family to patients. Video calls can also be facilitated using digital pads.