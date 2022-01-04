UHK outpatient cancellations extended until Friday

University Hospital Kerry has tonight extended its cancellation of scheduled out-patient appointments until Friday.

The hospital announced in recent days that it would be cancelling such appointments – with some exceptions – for today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) in response to staffing difficulties and rising case numbers.

The hospital has, however, tonight confirmed that cancellations will also take place up to and including Friday, January 7.

These appointments do not include orthopaedic trauma clinics; infusion clinics; cardiology out-patient scans and procedures; radiology out-patient scans and procedures; and virtual clinics.

Antenatal, oncology, and colposcopy clinics will also be exempt from these cancellations.

“Other than the above listed clinics, University Hospital Kerry is kindly requesting that patients do not attend scheduled appointments at UHK Out Patient Department unless you receive a call from UHK staff,” tonight’s statement read.

“Any appointments deemed to be emergency are being worked on presently with a view to early rescheduling.”

The hospital again vowed that all cancelled appointments will be rescheduled.

Anyone with a query in relation to an out-patient department appointment is asked to contact the relevant consultant’s secretary.