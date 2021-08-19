UHK Emergency Department ‘exceptionally busy’

Management at University Hospital Kerry are asking the public not to come to the Emergency Department of UHK as they are experiencing a very busy period.

Hospital management has asked members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or South Doc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

The Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

People are asked to consider alternative care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

Management at UHK would like to remind the public that the Emergency Department is for emergency services only. Non-essential referrals should be deferred and the alternatives above considered.

In a statement issued today, August 19, management said the situation at UHK is being monitored closely.

“Patient care and safety is paramount at UHK and the situation is being continually monitored as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address the issue. Management at UHK wishes to extend apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their co-operation and support.”