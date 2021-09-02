UHK adult mental-health unit had highest number of child admissions in 2020

The Sliabh Mis Mental Health Unit in University Hospital Kerry (UHK) recorded the highest number of admissions of children to an adult unit in 2020.

According to the latest Mental Health Commission Annual Report, 10 child admissions were made to the Sliabh Mis Unit last year, despite the Commission’s guidance that “Children and young people should not be admitted to adult units except in exceptional circumstances”. Nationwide, there were just 27 admissions of children to adult units last year – a significant improvement on 54 admissions in 2019 – meaning UHK accounted for almost 40 per cent of such admissions nationally.

The reasons for the high number of admissions in Kerry is unclear from the report, although it does state that most cases are due to immediate risk to the young person or others; or the lack of a bed in a specialist Child and Adult Mental Health Service (CAMHS) unit. The Kerryman has sought clarity from the HSE on the reason or reasons for the number of child admissions in Kerry.

Sliabh Mis recorded a quite-strong 93-per-cent compliance with regulations during 2020, according to the report. This is a significant improvement on its 2019 rating of 68-per-cent compliance.

There were 58 instances of overcapacity – when the number of residents accommodated at the unit is greater than the number of beds at the centre at midnight – at five centres nationally in 2020, and Sliabh Mis was among these five centres.

While it is unclear from the report how many instances of overcapacity there were at UHK last year, 53 of the 58 national instances applied to Mayo University Hospital and Roscommon University Hospital combined.

The Kerryman has asked the HSE how many instances of overcapacity took place at UHK in 2020. This newspaper has also asked for an outline of any measures it intends to take in light of the 2020 report.