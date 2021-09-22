Two years on from planting 3,000 trees, Laharn is a treasure trove of wilderness

How The Kerryman covered the original planting of the trees in Laharn back in January 2019.

A woodland sign showing the different types of trees that have been planted in the area.

The future of Laharn on the outskirts of Tralee is as bright as it is green as residents and volunteers begin to see tangible results from their hard work over the years, work which saw them plant over 3,000 trees in the area back in January of 2019.

At the start of the year, with financial support from the Department of Rural and Community Development, Laharn community come together to plant a native woodland just outside Tralee town, along the roadside of the R878 (Listowel Rd).

It’s now been almost three years since we here in The Kerryman first covered that story and in the intervening years, as you an see from the photos, the work on the project has not stopped and now the story. like the trees themselves, has grown even beyond the wildest expectations of the community.

The woodland is now a treasure trove of wild and native plants such as wild carrot, nettle, ivy, brambles, selfheal, knapweed, red clover, black meddick, birds foot trefoil, purple bush vetch, yarrow, coltsfoot, ox-eye daisy, meadowsweet, woundwort, sorrel, dock, dandelion, plantains, meadow grasses and trees such as hazel, birch, hawthorn and oak.

Thanks to funding from Kerry County Council (KCC) and the Community Support Fund an information sign was erected, noting some of the species to be found and the benefits of woodlands.Further funding from KCC Community Environment Action Fund, enabled the community to organise an informative woodland walk for residents, which was led by Ian McGrigor of Gortbrack Organic Farm and which took place on Saturday, September 11.

In the talk, amongst many other things, Ian explained how the benefits reach much further afield, as it is a substantial piece of woodland it positively impacts Climate Chance, local biodiversity, bee populations and the health of the community.

Additionally, residents discussed some of the health benefits of living near or walking through woodlands. Studies show a range of health service benefits from planting trees. There is evidence that public health, physical and mental, significantly improves where there is access to green and wooded areas.

“It was a really positive community event and fantastic to see everyone enjoying the woodland while learning about the benefits of woodlands at the same time,” said Rachel Geary of the Laharn and District Residents Association (LaDRA).

The woodland project is part of an overall Community Enhancement Project which was drawn up after consulting with members of the community. It includes environmental initiatives and aims to enhance the visual landscape and address biodiversity issues that benefit of the entire community.