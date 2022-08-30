Two years on and still ‘no answers’ in Killarney Gleneagle death probe

Tom and Hannah Sheehan, parents of the late Darragh Sheehan pictured in Doneraile, North Cork at the grave of her son. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Two years ago this week, Darragh Sheehan was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, and a criminal investigation into his death began.

Five people were arrested and questioned in December 2020. A file was sent to the DPP almost 18 months ago, but no decision has been made on whether there will be any charges in relation to Darragh's death.

This week, on the anniversary of their beloved Darragh’s death, August 29, his father, Tom Sheehan, has called again for a decision to be made by the DPP’s office.

"From our perspective, our house is upside down. We keeping asking for answers and we get nothing. All we get is there is no update,” he told The Kerryman this week.

“All we want to know is when will we get an update. There are people there looking at a file for 18 months, and if they can’t plausibly tell us when there will be answers, it is a sad world.

"We want anything at this stage. All we are looking at now is if they could tell us, for example, ‘four weeks and we will have an answer.’”

Tom and his wife, Hannah, said they are continuously ‘hounding’ An Garda Siochána for answers.

The Sheehan family is calling for a decision to be made on the file sent forward.

"All we want to know is how long will it take and what is outstanding. What needs to be done. It is a simple question,” Tom said.

"My wife is bereft with grief and this process is driving her insane. She wants justice for our son.”

He said that this year has been particularly difficult for the family as they try and come to terms with the loss of their son.

"They say the second year is the hardest and that makes sense to me, I have had a weight on my mind leading up to this,” he said.

The results of his post-mortem were not released for operational reasons at the time, but it is understood his death was a result of asphyxiation.

Darragh, who was 26 years old at the time of his death, was on a night out in Killarney when he was found outside the well-known hotel.

Gardaí investigated the circumstances in which he came to be outside the hotel that night and what dealings, if any, he had with others in the general area. This included interviews with hotel staff and people socialising in the area at the time. CCTV in the area is an essential part of the investigation.

One theory initially examined was that Mr Sheehan, who was from Doneraile in north Cork, may have been restrained before his collapse.

Darragh, who studied mechanical engineering at IT Tralee and later worked for EPS Mallow, was engaged to be married when he died.

In a statement this week seeking an update on the case, An Garda Siochána said: “An Garda Síochána continues to liaise with the family of Darragh Sheehan through the Garda Family Liaison Officer and the family are being kept up to date on the investigation. A file has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. An Garda Síochána has no further comment to make at this time.”