Two year investigation into fire damage at Killarney National Park has begun

An in-depth study of the impact of the fire that spread through Killarney National Park last April damaging more up to 3,000 hectares is now underway according to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The Department of Housing, who has responsibility for the NPWS, said that a comprehensive study involving researchers in the UK and Ireland, has begun to access the effects the fire had on one of the state's most important parks.

The four day blaze last April affected the flora, fauna and wildlife of the park, but the true extent of the damage has not yet been accessed. However, this new study, will look at the long-term effects of the fire.

The study of the Impacts & Monitoring of the Fire of 2021 (& previous ones) in Killarney National Park has been commissioned by the NPWS Southern Division.

“This is a major, comprehensive, ‘deep-science’ research study, involving a number of consultants and experts, and researchers in Ireland and UK Universities which will span around 2 years. It is envisaged that this study will provide the platform for long term monitoring of fires and the impact. It is anticipated this Study/Research will not only assess and monitor the impacts of the Fire(s) in KNP, but will contribute fundamental new knowledge on the ecology of fires in Killarney National Park as well as the Atlantic Biogeographic Ecosystems of Europe,” the Department of Housing said.

The study will take up to two years and it is only them once all of the data and information gathered can be detailed and analysed will the final report or findings be available.

Smaller studies including the ecological assessment of the impacts of the fires began immediately after the event and to date a number of broad ornithological surveys have been completed, the data of which is still being analysed.

An internal Garda investigation found that there was no criminality involved in the blaze. The garda report has not been furnished to the NPWS but the NPWS have been made aware of the findings.