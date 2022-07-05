Two off-duty gardaí assaulted by man who tried to get into their car

A man who assaulted two off-duty gardaí while he was in a very drunk state is “extremely embarrassed” by his actions on the night.

Michael Merchel (40) of 1 Pairc Roughty, Dromnevane, Kenmare, was before Kenmare District Court on two assault charges which took place at Sunnyhill Grove, Kenmare, on April 9, 2022.

He was charged with assault causing harm to Joe O’Sullivan, whom the court heard received a black eye, a cut to his head and two chipped teeth after Mr Merchel struck him in the head twice.

The incident was witnessed by Mr O’Sullivan’s wife.

The court that heard that Ken O’Sullivan had dropped his colleague, Joe O’Sullivan, home after a wedding in Killarney.

When Joe O’Sullivan was getting out of the car, a man in a highly intoxicated state approached the car and asked to be driven home.

He then tried to get into the car and was shouting and cursing. He was also abusive and struck Joe O’Sullivan.

The court heard that the man did not know that both men were Gardaí.

Mr Merchel was charged with assault to Ken O’Sullivan, who suffered a soft-tissue injury to his hand.

The court heard that Mr Merchel has no previous convictions and is a mechanic by profession.

On the night in question, he went to a pub after a domestic issue, drank too much and assaulted the men.

His solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said that Mr Merchel accepted it was a serious incident, and he has done everything right since then.

He said Mr Merchal has €1,000 in court as a gesture of compensation, and he has apologised to both men.

"He is abject in this apology,” he said, adding that both Mr Merchel and his wife are embarrassed by what occurred.

Judge David Waters said the compensation was small given the assault-causing-harm charge.

He convicted and fined Mr Merchel €500 for the offence against Joe O’Sullivan, and he further convicted and fined him €400 for his assault of Ken O’Sullivan.