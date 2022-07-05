Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Two off-duty gardaí assaulted by man who tried to get into their car

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A man who assaulted two off-duty gardaí while he was in a very drunk state is “extremely embarrassed” by his actions on the night.

Michael Merchel (40) of 1 Pairc Roughty, Dromnevane, Kenmare, was before Kenmare District Court on two assault charges which took place at Sunnyhill Grove, Kenmare, on April 9, 2022. 

Privacy