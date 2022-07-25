Two new speed-camera zones to come into effect in Kerry from tomorrow

Two new safety-camera zones will come into effect in Kerry tomorrow.

The Gap Road – which branches off from the N72 in Fossa – is among 61 new locations included as a mobile safety-camera system expansion takes effect.

The other location selected in Kerry is Station Road in Ardfert. Both zones will come into effect from 6am tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26.

The Gap Road was the scene of two collisions – one fatal and one minor – between 2011 and 2021 according to statistics released by Gardaí ahead of the expansion.

During the same time period, two collisions – one major and one minor – occurred at Station Road.

Both locations – as is the case for all 61 new safety-camera zones – were selected following analysis of Garda data concerning fatal, serious, and minor collisions. The 61 new zones bring the total number of safety-camera zones nationally to 1,373.

The system launched in 2010 and has seen 2.2million speeding tickets issued since then, and this has coincided with the large decrease in road deaths since the turn of the millennium. Compliance with speed limits in these zones is now over 99 per cent.

"When someone decides to speed they put themselves and members of their community at risk, particularly children, older people, cyclists and other motorists,” said Superintendent Thomas Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau ahead of the expansion.

“Our priority is to ensure that the vast majority of people who use the roads responsibly are not put in danger by a minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed.

"The deployment of safety cameras has been proven to save lives. I call on every road user to play their part to make the roads safer for all.”