Two new Castleisland students take up place on Webwise youth panel

Presentation Castleisland Digital coordinator, Annette Leen making presentations in recognition of two outstanding years of contributions, involvement and work on the Webwise Youth Panel to students, Joanna Moynihan (left) and Fiona Brosnan.

Megan Dennehy (left) and Doireann O’Sullivan have been announced by Presentation Castleisland to continue the tradition of working with Webwise on the youth panel on behalf of the school community.

Every year Webwise recruits proactive teenagers from all over Ireland to be a part of its youth panel.

The panel is made up of 30 students, who want to stand up and speak out about online safety issues through the panel.

For a number of years now Presentation Castleisland has had two representatives on this panel to represent the views of local young people and share expertise in the school community.

Recently, the panelists Joanna Moynihan and Fiona Brosnan reluctantly decided to step back from their roles, after two very successful years, to concentrate on their studies.

They attended webinars, training sessions and played an active role in creating resources which will be made available by Webwise to educate parents, teachers and students about Internet safety.

They also had the opportunity to represent the panel at a number of national conferences.

“They were always willing to volunteer and share their knowledge with everyone in the school community. “ said Annette Leen, the school’s digital coordinator.

Announcing two new students to the panel: Doireann O’Sullivan and Megan Dennehy, Ms. Leen said that they are delighted that Megan and Doireann are going to continue the tradition of working with Webwise on the youth panel.

“Their experience as Safer Internet Day Ambassadors last year gave them a great opportunity to begin working with Webwise. Working on the panel will allow them to develop their own skills and collaborate with other students nationally. Doireann and Megan travelled to the first in-person meeting of the panel, since Covid, in Dublin on Friday at which they contributed their voices to the Webwise campaigns,” said Ms. Leen.