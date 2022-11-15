The scene at Rath Graveyard following the fatal assault of Killarney man, Thomas Dooley. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Gardaí have arrested two males as part of the investigation into the fatal assault in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, on Wednesday, October 5.

A male teenager and a man in his 20s are both currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

Thomas Dooley (43) – a father-of-seven, from Killarney – died after he suffered numerous horrific stab and slash wounds when he was attacked as he attended a Funeral at Tralee’s Rath cemetery.

Mr Dooley’s wife also suffered extremely serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the course of the attack.

Two men have since been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley, including his brother, Patrick Dooley (35), of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney.

Another man, also called Thomas Dooley (41), with an address of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road in Cork, has also been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley.

There have been several arrests since the fatal assault occurred as Gardaí continue their investigations.