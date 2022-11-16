Two men remanded over bogus tradesman scam hail from north Kerry/west Limerick area

Two of three men arrested and charged in Mullingar last week in connection with a bogus tradesman scam on an elderly man are from the North Kerry/West Limerick area.

The case made national headlines as the trio was brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Friday, where they were remanded in custody.

Gardaí allege the men falsely identified themselves as tradesmen to the pensioner, telling him his roof was in need of repair before leaving with a large sum of cash. No work was conducted on the property, it is alleged, with gardaí arresting the three on Thursday in Mullingar and detaining them for questioning.

The men were subsequently charged in Mullingar and brought to court on Friday in Dublin. The Kerryman has learned that one of the men is from Tralee, with another from West Limerick but now living in a North Kerry village.