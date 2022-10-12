Two men charged with murder of Thomas Dooley remanded in custody, third man released without charge

The Late Thomas Dooley, a father of seven from Killarney, pictured with his wife Siobhan.

Two men charged with the murder of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley in Tralee last week have been remanded in continuing custody while a third man arrested in connection with the killing has been released without charge.

Mr Dooley (43) died after he was attacked at Rath cemetery in Tralee following a funeral on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. His wife was also seriously injured in the attack.

Mr Dooley’s younger brother, Patrick Dooley (35), with an address at 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his cousin and namesake, Thomas Dooley (41), of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have both been charged with Tommy Dooley’s murder.

The pair were due to appear, via video link from Cork Prison, before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court on Wednesday morning.

While Thomas Dooley was able to appear Patrick Dooley was unavailable as, the court heard, he is currently being kept in ‘isolation’ for medical reasons.

On foot of a garda request Judge Waters agreed to adjourn both men’s cases and remand them in continuing custody until the October 26 sitting of Tralee District Court – when they will appear again via video link – to allow additional time for files to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Solicitor for Patrick Dooley, Padraig O’Connell, told Judge Waters that his client intendeds to apply for bail from the High Court.

Meanwhile gardaí said that a third man arrested in connection with Mr Dooley’s killing has been released without charge.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was arrested in Tralee on Monday evening and detained for questioning at Tralee Garda Station.

On Wednesday morning Gardaí confirmed that the man has been released without charge and a file on the matter will be prepared for the DPP.

Thomas Dooley’s body was released to his family on Monday and he is due to be laid to rest in Tullamore, County Offaly on Thursday.

The garda investigation into his killing continues.