Two Kerry women face ‘Ultimate Hell’

Ayesha Roche (27) from Banna who is taking part in this year's Ultimate Hell Week. The first episode airs tonight on RTE 2 at 8pm.

Only the toughest can survive the challenge, and two Kerry women have more than proven their strength by facing their fears and taking on the most gruelling challenge of their lives in Ultimate Hell Week.

Ayesha Roche (27) from Banna and Ellen Vitting (37) from Templenoe, living in Kenmare, are two of the show’s 28 recruits this year.

To date, three groups of civilians have attempted to pass the world’s most-gruelling reality TV show. With a failure rate upwards of 90 per cent, only the toughest candidates will survive.

Over seven days, the recruits will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests. Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night, they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests and claustrophobic challenges, as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.

The recruits, some of Ireland’s fittest civilians, all have one thing in common: each of them believes they have what it takes, and these two Kerry women are right there among them.

For both Ayesha and Ellen, their love of the show led them to sign up for the challenge, and though neither can reveal the insides secrets, they both faced the toughest seven days of their lives.

"I won’t lie...I was obsessed with the show and I am very competitive. It is something completely different, and I just loved the idea of it, though within five minutes I no longer loved the idea,” Ayesha told The Kerryman.

Ellen, too, loved the show and – urged on by friends and her husband, Neil – she took the leap of faith.

"I’m not the kind of person who sits on the couch and says I would like to do it and not give it a go. I am fit and healthy and I love training,” she said.

Though both girls found it tough, they also both loved the experience.

"It is hard and tough and cold, and you are sleep deprived and under constant pressure, but you learn a lot about yourself and about strength you didn’t even know you had,” said Ellen.

"You don’t realise how tough it is until you are in,” said Ayesha, who spent weeks stomping up and down the stairs in her shared house, wearing weight on her back, as part of her training.

The PE teacher, who is now living in Westmeath, has plenty of experience in sport having played football for Kerry Ladies at all levels; Munster Rugby; and even tag rugby for Ireland, but Ultimate Hell Week brought her to a whole new level.

Ayesha’s family are all ready to watch the show tonight, including her mom, Marie – who jokingly told her she would kill her when she first suggested the idea – her dad, Jack; and her siblings, Shona, Aisling, Nico, Niketta and Jason, all of whom think she is mad.

In Kenmare, Ellen’s family will also see her face the ultimate challenge. These include Neil, who was hugely supportive; and her children, Aaron (9) and Zara (4).

Episode one of Ultimate Hell Week airs tonight on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm.