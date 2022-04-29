Two Kerry national schools to get additional classrooms

Education Minister Norma Foley and Principal Ciarán Mac Gearailt at Castledrum National School which is to get extra classrooms. Photo by Michael Kenny.

Minister for Education Norma Foley visited Castledrum to announce good news for the schoool. Photo by Michael Kenny

The future of primary school children is looking bright this week thanks to good news for not one but two schools in Kerry.

Education Minister Norma Foley paid a visit to Castledrum National School and to Cullina National School in Beaufort in recent days to announce both schools in Kerry will get additional classrooms.

Castledrum National School will see a new, en-suite mainstream classroom and a base classroom for children with special educational needs installed.

The additional space – the third extension in 5 years – will secure the future of the school and cater for its increasing school population and also ensure special education facilities for children. Currently there are 107 pupils but this is expected to increase to 114 next year.

Principal Ciarán Mac Gearailt said they were very excited to receive the good news and to welcome Minister Foley on Thursday.

"It is great news for our school and it was great that she delivered it to us personally,” he said.

The Minister met the children and the school presented her with specially engraved plaque to mark the occasion.

Cullina National School has been approved for a mainstream classroom, a new toilet block and reconfiguration works for a modern sensory room. Principal Leona Twiss said that the new sensory room is the best news possible to provide support to their pupils with special needs.

"'We are absolutely thrilled with the new sensory room, it will be of huge benefit.”

The new classroom will replace a current prefab that is too small for the needs of the children.

Minister Foley was presenting with a painting of the MacGillycuddy Reeks to mark her visit to Cullina National School.

Both projects have been approved under the Department of Education’s Additional Accommodation Scheme. These projects are now devolved to the School Authority to appoint a Consultant for each project.

Minister Foley said: “I was delighted to visit both schools to confirm the approval of building projects at Cullina NS and Castledrum NS. These are two very important projects to meet the needs of the students while also investing in the provision of special education in their respective communities. I look forward to seeing the progress of these projects and the richly deserved benefits they will bring to both school communities "