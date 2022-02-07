Two Kerry men amongst the leaders in world’s coldest and toughest ‘ultra’

Kevin Leahy who is one of two Kerry men currently taking on the 500km (300 mile) Montana Yokon Artic Ultra Marathon in Canada. Photo by Mark Kelly Photography

The Kingdom is well known for producing fine athletes, and two Kerry men are currently proving their endurance and strength in the mammoth Montane Yukon ultra marathon across the Arctic region in Canada, running in temperatures of around -21 degrees Celsius.

Kevin Leahy from Killarney and Aodh Ó Curráin from West Kerry both rank among the top athletes to this point in the 500km race, which began on Monday, February 3.

Athletes competing in the race have had to pull out already due to frostbite, and progress has been slow due to heavy snowfall.

The endurance race has been described as one of the world’s coldest and toughest ultra marathons.

For Kevin, this is, in fact, the first of two 500km ultra marathons he is undertaking in a matter of just weeks. Once he finishes the Yukon in Canada, he is to fly to Lapland for the second 500km race.

The self-sufficient race will take Kevin and Aodh approximately a week to complete and, according to race reports, Kevin has already faced difficulties with his stove, which will lead him to a time penalty.

However, race updates say that he is in good form.

“I was not there when he [Kevin Leahy] came to Braeburn, my crew tells me he was going strong and super motivated. He is now on his way to Mandana,” one such report reads.

Aodh, meanwhile, is also in good form and is doing well as he traverses the course, and updates describe him as happy and enjoying the nature around him.

The live tracker for the two Kerry men can be found at https://arcticultra.de/live-tracking-2022/.