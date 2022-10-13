Two Kerry drinking water supplies removed from ‘at risk’ list

Ballyheigue and Mountain Stage water schemes have been removed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from a list of ‘at risk’ supplies.

Both had been on a remedial action list (RAL) identifying supplies as being at risk of failing to consistently supply safe and clean drinking water.

But they have been removed from the list following what Irish Water described as ‘extensive’ investment and upgrading works the agency carried out in partnership with Kerry County Council in recent months.

Works were carried out at the Ballyheigue Water Treatment Plant and at the Commonage and Crom Water Treatment Plans serving the Mountain Stage Water Supply Scheme in South Kerry.

Thousands of people suffered great inconvenience as a result of boil notices imposed due to the detection of cryptosporidium in the Ballyheigue supply a year ago; with the notice kept in place for a month until it was finally lifted in November.

Now, Irish Water say up to 3,500 of its ‘customers’ benefit from the new status of the Ballyheigue and Mountain Stage supplies.

“The Mountain Stage project involved upgrades to the drinking water processes at both plants as well as the construction of additional storage, providing 12 hours of additional treated water capacity in the event of supply disruption and to meet increased seasonal drinking water demand in Glenbeigh and surrounding areas,” the agency said.

"Upgrades to Ballyheigue included a newly installed Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system, providing an adequate barrier to Cryptosporidium. The upgrades have not only ensured both supplies are compliant with the Drinking Water Regulations but will also ensure the provision of a clean, safe drinking water supply for homes and businesses for generations to come.”

Speaking in the context of the latest Kerry development, Irish Water Regional Delivery Lead Sean Twohig said that ‘challenges remain’:

“Irish Water is committed to ensuring that all our customers have safe, clean drinking water. The EPA Drinking Water Report shows that the quality of Ireland’s drinking water supplies continue to improve. We have increased investment in our drinking water services year on year, and this is reaping big benefits for all our customers nationwide, giving them the assurance that, when they turn out their tap, they can enjoy clean, safe drinking water.

“We recognise of course that challenges remain in some areas and we have prioritised our efforts in addressing these. In particular our enhanced focus on monitoring and testing supplies allows us to identify problems early and take action to fix them and, where appropriate, notify the public of any risks to their drinking water.

“It will take a number of years and high levels of investment to bring our public water supply to the standard we all strive for but we are confident that we are on track to achieve this. Public health is our top priority and we will continue to work in partnership with our stakeholders, including the EPA, to ensure world class drinking water supplies for all our customers.”