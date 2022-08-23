Two Kerry community projects receive significant funding

Deirdre Mortell (CEO Rethink Ireland), Sheila Casey (KASI), Marilyn Catapat (KASI) and Michael Garvey (CEO, IPB Insurance) as Rethink Ireland has announced the 28 Awardees of its Social Enterprise Start-Up Fund and Social Enterprise Development Fund.

Two Kerry-based social enterprises are among the 28 Awardees of Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development Fund and Social Enterprise Start-Up Fund.

Kerry-Based KASI Killarney Immigrant Support Centre and New Wave Wild Project in Tralee will receive significant funding.

The Awardees were announced at a celebratory lunch event held at Airfield Estate in Dublin last week. These Funds aim to support and develop social enterprises across Ireland who work to improve the lives of communities. They are administered through the Department of Rural Affairs through the Dormant accounts fund.

KASI was named an awardee of the €4.4 million Social Enterprise Development Fund (2018 – 2023). The fund has been delivered annually from 2018 and will continue until 2023.

Killarney Immigrant Support Centre has been providing practical, moral and social support to asylum seekers, refugees and migrants for over 20 years. Their work has evolved from providing the necessary services and support to the new communities to setting up social enterprises to create employment in the project itself in recent years. Their latest social enterprise, the community garden, has proven to be the most fruitful ground for migrant community integration into wider society through shared gardening experiences.

The New Wave Wild Project was awarded as part of the Social Enterprise Start-Up Fund (2021-2022).

Located in Tralee, it delivers professional adventure therapy programmes with young people, adults, and families in natural blue and green spaces. They take an integrative psychotherapeutic approach (supported by backgrounds in social work, education, psychology, psychotherapy and CBT) and provide unique experiences that focus on engagement, and meeting the participant as an individual, where they are at.