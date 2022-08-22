Two Kerry cinemas to show special screening of ‘Michael Collins’ next month

A special screenings of ‘Michael Collins’ the movie will take place in the Omniplex cinema in Tralee on Tuesday September 6.

A special Kerry screening of ‘Michael Collins’ the movie to mark the centenary of his death will take place in both Tralee and Killarney Omniplex on Tuesday, September 6 at 7pm.

The screening of Neil Jordan’s biopic of one of Ireland’s most famous figures is the result of a collaboration between Fine Gael and the Omniplex Cinema Group; 17 other Omniplex Cinemas across the country will show the movie at the same time.

It’s 26 years since the release of ‘Michael Collins’ the movie, so for some people this will be the first time they will have a chance to see it on the big screen.

Tickets are available from Monday, 22nd August, for €6 through the Eventbrite link or by searching “special screening of Michael Collins” on Eventbrite).

Please note that tickets will not be available from Omniplex.