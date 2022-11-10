Two Kerry based groups make shortlist for Clean Coasts Ocean Hero awards

Kerry based Clean Coasts group, Fenit Coast Conservation, has been nominated for the Local Action Award in the 2022 Ocean Hero Awards.

Kerry Based Clean Coasts Group, Maharees Conservation Association Group, have been nominated in the 2022 Ocean Hero Awards for the Special Action Award and the Beach Clean Award. Pictured are young volunteers at a Marram grass planting workshop during the summer.

This week, Clean Coasts announced the groups, individuals, communities, and businesses who have been nominated in seven categories for the Ocean Hero Awards for their outstanding work and commitment to their coastlines and areas - with two different Kerry groups among the nominees being recognised.

Each year, the Ocean Hero Awards honour the invaluable contribution Clean Coasts volunteers, groups and communities have made towards conserving our spectacular coastline. The awards, originally called the ‘Clean Coasts Merit Awards’, were conceived in 2006, consisting then of only one category, ‘The Clean Coasts Group of the Year’.

This year, Clean Coasts has chosen eight dedicated categories with a total of 28 groups, organisations and individuals shortlisted for the title of Ocean Hero within each of the categories.

Here in Kerry, there are two nominees within 3 separate categories including Fenit Coast Conservation who are up for for the Local Action Award and the Maharees Conservation Association CLG who have been nominated twice in the Beach Clean Award category as well as for the Special Achievement Award.

The two groups will be hoping to emulate the success that the Banna Beach Coast Care Group achieved last year when they took home first place in the Big Beach Clean Award category for Ocean Hero 2021.

The in-person awards ceremony will be taking place on Tuesday, November 22.