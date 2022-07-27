Two great local festivals coincide this weekend in Féile Lios Póil and Féile Lughnasa

Tiarnan Ó Loingsigh on his way to a crowning glory as Rí an Stricín at Féile Lios Póil 2020.

Two of the great community festivals in West Kerry will coincide this weekend, as Féile Lios Póil and Féile Lughnasa celebrate local community life.

Féile Lughnasa is held on ‘Domhnach Crom Dubh’ - the last Sunday in July, while Féile Lios Póil is held over the weekend of the August Bank Holiday weekend. This year, with Bank Holiday Monday falling on the first day of the month, there is a rare coincidence of dates and the two communities will be celebrating their festivals simultaneously.

Sadly, the community in Cloghane/Brandon are struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss of young Brandon man Luke Mullaly, who died last Friday. However, following careful consideration the organising committee have decided to go ahead with the festival and any changes to the scheduled programme will be highlighted on their Facebook page..

The weekend of events in Clochán/Bhréanainn were originally centered on the ancient pilgrimage to the top of Mount Brandon on Sunday morning, but this has been expanded to a full five days of family-oriented activities, including sand sculpture on Cappagh Beach, art classes, and quizzes. The entertainment this year includes a concert with Cormac Ó Beaglaíoch and Lisa O’Neill, and the play ‘Charolais’ which explores the jealousy felt by a pregnant farming wife for the prized charolais.

Meanwhile, the 43rd outing for Féile Lios Póil will run from July 28 to August 4. A family affair celebrating all that is good about Lios Póil, events range from Rás an Stricín to walks, talks, talent shows, fancy dress competitions and general good fun for all ages.

Children’s events include, a feis rince, cluichí agus ceolchoirm na nóg, cluichí oilimpeacha, comórtas bréagfheistis agus picnic na mbéar. And add to that ‘Súgradh is Spraoi le Teanga Tí’ ar Thráigh Bhéal na gCloch na Min Airde ar an Mháirt.

The farming community always has a big part in the féile and they will have their mountain and lowland sheep on display during the festival as the community celebrates all that is great and good about Lios Póil.

Programmes and details for Féile Lughnasa, with any last minute changes, are available on their Facebook page and the programme of events for Féile Lios Póil is available on the Website liospoil.ie.