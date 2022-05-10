Two dozen Roses vying to represent Kerry

The 2022 Kerry Rose contenders at the Kingdom County Fair in Tralee on Sunday. Photo Domnick Walsh.

THIS year’s contenders to be Kerry’s Rose of Tralee had a busy weekend with the group attending several events around the county.

There are 24 contenders vying to replace reigning Kerry Rose Sally Ann Laehy who, due to the festival’s cancellation for the last two years, has held the crown since 2019.

The Kerry Rose Selection night, hosted by Daithí Ó’Sé, will take place at the Siamsa Tire theatre in Tralee town park on Saturday, June 4.

Over the weekend many of the Kerry Rose contenders attended various events across the county including a trip to the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday; Darkness Into Light Walks on Saturday morning and the Kingdom County Fair on Sunday.

The 2022 Kerry Rose contenders and their sponsors are:

Samantha Stackpoole, University Hospital Kerry.

Katrina Galvin, Killorglin Sports Complex.

Leah Flahive, Castleview Vet Services, Listowel.

Amy Galwey, Moriartys Centra Farranfore.

Breda Fleming, Aghadoe Heights Hotel.

Heather Grey, Kevin Leslie Contracting.

Eimear Horgan, Carbery Cracker.

Aislinn Burke, Gleneagle Hotel and Apartments.

Lauren Costello, Torc Hotel, Killarney.

Clodagh Dermody, The Mute Swan.

Amanda O’Sullivan, White House B&B, Kinsale.

Niamh Murphy, Camos Bistro.

Jennifer O’Connor, As I Am.

Ashling O’Sullivan, The Sheehan Clinic.

Roisin O’Sullivan, Mowlam Healthcare.

Michaela Lacey, Walsh Brothers Shoes.

Emma Browne, Enable Ireland.

Maud Carmody, Betty McGraths Florist.

Treasa Ní Bhriain, Techneek.

Bernadette O’Connor, Nedar Heat.

Leanne Haussman, Adapt Kerry.

Katie Galvin, McKennas Listowel.

Édaein O’Connell, Garvey’s Supervalu Listowel.

Katie Foley, Vic Murphy Beauty.