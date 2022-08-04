A man and woman have both been pronounced dead in a shocking double drowning tragedy unfolding in Ballybunion.

A major air-sea rescue operation was launched after reports of individuals in difficulty in the sea off Ballybunion in north Kerry on Thursday afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm and rescue crews rushed to the scene.

Tragically the man, who is believed to be in his 50’s, and a woman in her 40’s were pronounced dead after their bodies were taken from the water. It has not been confirmed but it is thought at this point that the man and woman are brother and sister.

The community is in shock at the tragic turn of events.

Cllr Robert Beasley said everyone is very upset by what has happened here.

"It is a terrible tragedy. We are offer our condolences to the family.”

The Coastguard Helicopter and Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue Unit along with Gardaí from Ballybunion and Listowel and up to three ambulances took part in the emergency operation.

A young male who is believed to have been with the man and woman is being treated at the scene.