Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Turn on the lights as Kerry sees surge of lantern sales

Adrian Benner of Benner's Hardware Tralee, an institution in the town, is under pressure as people look for other lighting options including LED lanterns amid fears of power black-outs this winter. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand

Close

Adrian Benner of Benner's Hardware Tralee, an institution in the town, is under pressure as people look for other lighting options including LED lanterns amid fears of power black-outs this winter. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Adrian Benner of Benner's Hardware Tralee, an institution in the town, is under pressure as people look for other lighting options including LED lanterns amid fears of power black-outs this winter. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Adrian Benner of Benner's Hardware Tralee, an institution in the town, is under pressure as people look for other lighting options including LED lanterns amid fears of power black-outs this winter. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

There has been a significant surge in the sale of LED and oil lanterns in Kerry in the past weeks as the public prepare for winter blackouts.

Amid rising fears that there will be an increase in power outages this winter Adrian Benner of Benner’s  Hardware in Tralee said they can barely keep with the demand for lanterns so much so that some people were even putting their names on a a waiting list for such items. 

Privacy