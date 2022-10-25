Turn on the lights as Kerry sees surge of lantern sales

There has been a significant surge in the sale of LED and oil lanterns in Kerry in the past weeks as the public prepare for winter blackouts.

Amid rising fears that there will be an increase in power outages this winter Adrian Benner of Benner’s Hardware in Tralee said they can barely keep with the demand for lanterns so much so that some people were even putting their names on a a waiting list for such items.

Among the most popular items are LED lanterns that can be safely moved from room to room and light up with the push of a button, as well as Hurricane lamps most commonly used for camping and which burn oil.

Also on the shopping list are gas stoves, gas lights and even camping kettles.

"People are more aware of that there might be blackouts. Everyone is worried but especially older people,” said Adrian.

Normally we would sell such items for camping but since September this year the demand has been huge as people look for other options to light their home and boil the kettle amid concerns there may be electricity outages this winter.

"They were items more for camping but now they are for emergency use. There has been away more of an uptake. I wouldn’t have sold this many in a season other than this year.”

He said people just want to be prepared and he said he would advise people to keep such items together in one location so if there is a electricity blackout then they have want they need.

"I don’t know if there will be blackouts or not but it is best to be prepared.”

But not to worry he said there is still stock left including some hurricane lamps and he has put in an order for LED lanterns, which have sold out, but will be back in stock.