Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Turkish family in Killarney: ‘We must help our people after the earthquake, we can’t sit back and do nothing’

A Turkish family in Killarney are collecting donations to help those effected by the earthquake in their home country. Michael Kaya is grateful to the support from Kerry. Photo Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
A Turkish family in Killarney are collecting donations to help those effected by the earthquake in their home country. Michael Kaya is thankful for all the support. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

A Turkish family in Killarney are collecting donations to help those effected by the earthquake in their home country. Michael Kaya is grateful to the support from Kerry. Photo Photo by Tatyana McGough

A Turkish family in Killarney are collecting donations to help those effected by the earthquake in their home country. Michael Kaya is grateful to the support from Kerry. Photo Photo by Tatyana McGough

A Turkish family in Killarney are collecting donations to help those effected by the earthquake in their home country. Michael Kaya is thankful for all the support. Photo by Tatyana McGough

A Turkish family in Killarney are collecting donations to help those effected by the earthquake in their home country. Michael Kaya is thankful for all the support. Photo by Tatyana McGough

/

A Turkish family in Killarney are collecting donations to help those effected by the earthquake in their home country. Michael Kaya is grateful to the support from Kerry. Photo Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Michael Kaya has spent the past few days watching Turkish television and the devastation this week’s earthquake has caused in his home country.

While he is lucky that his family are safe, he has been moved by the tragedy that has befallen his home and has begun collecting essentials for those affected by the earthquake this week. 

Privacy