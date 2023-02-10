Turkish family in Killarney: ‘We must help our people after the earthquake, we can’t sit back and do nothing’

Michael Kaya has spent the past few days watching Turkish television and the devastation this week’s earthquake has caused in his home country.

While he is lucky that his family are safe, he has been moved by the tragedy that has befallen his home and has begun collecting essentials for those affected by the earthquake this week.

Michael, who has been living in Kerry since 2015 and runs Michael’s Turkish Barbers on High Street in Killarney, has been widely supported in his appeal for support for Turkey, and this weekend he hopes to drive to Dublin with a van full of essentials which will be transported to those in need in his home country. Everything from nappies to clothing and food have been donated from across Kerry.

"I’m from Turkey, this is my home country, these are my people. I had to do something, I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing,” he told The Kerryman.

Originally from Van, some six hours from the affected region, he is lucky that nobody close to him has been injured or killed but, nonetheless, he knows people who live in the area. His brother’s wife’s cousins have been killed in the earthquake.

"There are people still underneath. You can’t find the words. I was watching the news this morning and they brought out a man alive after 104 hours, but the situation is heart-breaking. It is terrible and the worst thing is the weather. It is really cold and there is no water and no food and people are wandering around in pyjamas,” explains Michael.

He said that earthquake disaster zone takes in an area, in size, “from Kerry to Dublin.”

“It is a very large area, so many villages and towns,” he said.

The 7.8 magnitude quake is the most powerful tremors in this area in many years and has affected not just Turkey but Syria too and the death toll continues to rise daily. Thousands more are injured and rescuers continue to trawl through rubble in an effort to save lives.

Michael and his family, including wife Louise and his two children – Patrick Ekren Kaya and Ela Kaya, both students at St Oliver’s National School Ballycasheen – are delighted with the support from Kerry. The family live in Barraduff and are well-known in the community.

"We got a great response from the people of Killarney and Kerry. People are wonderful. They are phoning and asking what can we do? They are dropping off boxes. Help is coming from everywhere,” he said.

Michael said that the upstairs room in his barbers is now full of boxes, and he hopes to load up his van on Sunday or Monday and drive to Dublin, to the Turkish Embassy, to drop off everything for those in need.

"Every little bit helps,” he said.

Michael is still accepting donations and will travel to Dublin more than once if more donations are received. Goods can be dropped off at his business on High Street in Killarney.