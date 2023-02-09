Kerry

Turkish earthquake tragedy hits Kerry family – ‘To hear your husband cry and not hug him is hard’

A family in County Kerry is coming to terms with the loss of loved ones following Monday’s devastating earthquake that killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.  

Rachel Kuccuk with her daughter, Seniz, at their home in Tralee, County Kerry. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Stephen Fernane

‘Our hearts are just broken’ says Rachel Kuccuk as she sits in her Tralee home worrying for the safety of her husband, Ergin.

As of Thursday morning, Ergin is still searching for his sister, Hanim, in the rubble while preparing a suitable place to bury his parents, Ali and Donë, who died in the devastating earthquake.

Privacy