Turkish earthquake tragedy hits Kerry family – ‘To hear your husband cry and not hug him is hard’

‘Our hearts are just broken’ says Rachel Kuccuk as she sits in her Tralee home worrying for the safety of her husband, Ergin.

As of Thursday morning, Ergin is still searching for his sister, Hanim, in the rubble while preparing a suitable place to bury his parents, Ali and Donë, who died in the devastating earthquake.

Rachel is just off the phone with Ergin, who is sleeping on the snow with only a thin blanket for cover since Tuesday.

Rescuers rest when they can in cars in sub-zero conditions, surviving on chocolate and biscuits with what little food, water and medical supplies there is left, running dangerously low.

“His parents are being buried today; they have to look for somewhere to bury them,” Rachel says, as her daughter, Seniz, comforts her.

They are hoping and praying that Ergin will be safe and find the strength to get through his ordeal.

“Ergin told me this morning he has never seen so many dead bodies. You can’t look up or down and there’s a dead body beside you,” Rachel says.

Ergin is from the town of Saraykent Kahramanmaras Elbistan in southern Turkey. It is cut off from the main supply routes and is without aid since Monday. Ergin phoned Rachel on Wednesday to confirm that his parents had died beneath the home they shared for over 60 years.

“To hear him cry was something I never heard before. It was like a wailing; it didn’t sound natural and unbelievably heart-breaking to hear your husband like that and not be able to hug him,” says Rachel.

Ergin loved his parents. This meant watching the devastation unfold through his television screen in Tralee was too much for him to stand. He wanted to be there to help find his family.

“Since Monday, things have gone downhill. I came home from work and to hear my husband’s heart-breaking cries as he watched it on the news. He had spoken to his parents just an hour before it happened. Ergin is a lot better over there than here,” says Rachel.

On Tuesday, Ergin made his way to Turkey. Flights were altered because of the earthquake so he travelled by bus and taxi with his sister and uncle.

The Turkish Government instructed people to stay clear of the rubble. But within minutes of Ergin’s arrival, he discovered the bodies of his parents.

“Ergin had just set foot in the place two minutes when his parents were taken out. He had a mission, which was to find his parents. His mom and dad were his heart. He always spoke so fondly of them; by getting there he fulfilled his mission. It’s horrific for us. You don’t ever imagine something like this to come to your own door,” she says.

“I close my eyes at night, and I picture his parents; I wonder did they suffer and if they were calling for help. There is so much hurt and pain that runs through your head that you just have to say, ‘stop’,” she says.

"The consolation I’m giving to Ergin is God be good that he brought them together. They were married for 60 years and been through everything together. If only one had survived, I don’t think the other would have lived for long. What’s giving our hearts consolation is that they died together,” Rachel adds.

Rescue crews have located the site where his sister Hanim’s house once stood. They are hearing sounds from underneath the rubble and there is hope that survivors may yet be rescued.

“There is a glimmer of hope that his sister is under the rubble with her husband and family. But we don’t know what will come of it. At least we have a bit of hope for her,” Rachel says.

“I’m worried about my husband as he is in sub-zero conditions. We packed him with thermals but it’s not enough. Ergin said you can hear the cries from the people underground,” she says.

"They are doing their best, but they are hungry and thirsty. Their energy levels are dropping, and they are sleeping in the snow and in cars. There is only so long a car will keep you warm for. I have five nephews there helping, one is only 15,” she explains.

Rachel also feels powerless being caught between missing her husband and trying to keep things together at home.

“It’s hard being here but I made a promise to Ergin that I will function and keep everything going. Unfortunately, life must keep on going on this side, regardless of what is going on. I promised him I could do that,” she explains.

Rachel is equally devastated for the town and people she has known for over 20 years. Fond memories of visits to Saraykent Kahramanmaras Elbistan now struggle with the reality of what has happened.

“I’m devastated for the town. I’ve been there so many times in the last 23 years. The people are so warm and friendly,” she says.

“From the balcony of our house there, you could see this beautiful park and mountains. I would always say, ‘how lucky am I having my coffee in such a beautiful area’. From the pictures I’m receiving on Instagram since Monday, that park is now filled with body bags,” she says.

Ergin can best be described as a Tralee man through and through. Those who know Ergin will know his smile. He has lived in Tralee for over 30 years and forged many friendships through his work at Kalei Kebab and later as a chef at The Rose Hotel. All of Tralee and Kerry is thinking of Ergin and his family.

Rachel wants people to know that while aid is arriving in Turkey, it is not reaching rural and isolated regions. A GoFundMe page is being set up to help the people of Ergin’s town with basic supplies, like food and children’s clothing.

“People are starving and cold in the little towns like where Ergin is from. They have nothing left. My husband tells me he is surviving on biscuits and chocolate,” she says.

"There isn’t even a slice of bread. The people in the local market that I know are now under it. People that I’ve known for over 20 years are gone,” she says.

Lastly, Rachel is full of praise for the support her family has received in Tralee in recent days, and from The Rose Hotel where Ergin works.

“They have been fantastic to him since this happened. But I want to get the message out there that aid is not reaching my husband’s town. That town is also my town. They will not survive without aid. They are suffering,” Rachel says.

“I want to go there and soon I will do that. But I need to stay here for our daughter. I promised Ergin I would do that. Ergin is well known in Tralee. I know he will cry when I tell him the support people are giving him. He will appreciate it so much.”