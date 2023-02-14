Tureencahill charity tractor run to take place this weekend

The late Noreen O' Connor Cronin will be remembered at the second tractor run in her name at Turreencahill this weekend when the event takes place on Sunday, February 19.

The memory of the late Noreen O’Connor Cronin will not be far from people’s minds this coming weekend with members of the Turreencahill community coming together for a charity tractor run in her honour.

The event, which will take place on Sunday February 19 will be the second such tractor run held in Noreen’s memory after she passed away in March of 2021.

Registration for the run will take place at the Turreencahill Community Group Centre at 11am with the tractor run itself starting at 1:30pm.

It will cost €20 per tractor to register and all proceeds from the event will go towards the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

This charity is one that is devoted to maintaining a warm, welcoming environment while ensuring that service users have immediate access to their free programmes and resources.

Their professional staff strive to help people affected by cancer in a way that is as supportive and helpful as possible to achieve the highest quality of life.

For more information on the service they provide, please see the Kerry Cancer Support website.

For those who wish to donate but cannot take part in the run itself, an online fundraising page has been set up to raise as much funds as possible too and the link to this can be found over on the Tureencahill Community Group Facebook page or on the online version of this article on The Kerryman’s website.