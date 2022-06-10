‘Trolley crisis needs same urgency as airports’ says INMO head Ní Sheaghda

The head of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called on the Government to tackle the ongoing trolley crisis with the same urgency as it attached to solving the queuing issues at Dublin Airport

Following news that there were 546 patients on Trolleys in Irish hospitals are without a bed in Irish hospitals last Wednesday, June 8 – including 31 at University Hospital Kerry – INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha called for urgent action to tackle the issue.

“The fact that we have 546 patients without a bed on the 8th of June is not normal. Unless action is taken we are going to continue to see high numbers of patients without a bed in our hospitals,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha who is from Ceann Trá in west Kerry.

“The problem of high levels of overcrowding is not just isolated to one hospital,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha who cited seven hospitals – UHK among them where there were “huge numbers of patients without a bed” last Wednesday.

The INMO head has called on the HSE Emergency Department Taskforce to urgently convene to put a hospital-by-hospital plan in place in the short, medium, and long-term.

The organisation has also sought a national meeting with the Health and Safety Authority as we are concerned in relation to the lack of focus and attention to the legal requirement of the HSE and Voluntary hospitals to provide a healthy and safe workplace to workers.

“Members of the public are being constantly let down when it comes to timely access to healthcare. Longer term implications of these inhumane wait times are reported on but ignored.,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“Waiting for care in inappropriate locations causes patients to have much poorer outcomes, why are we still waiting for the plan to deal with this important issue?”

“The same all of government approach is needed to fixing the current trolley crisis as was applied to the long queues over one weekend in Dublin Airport,” she said.