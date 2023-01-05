Trio charged with Tralee cemetery killing remanded in custody

THREE men charged with the murder of a man after a funeral in Tralee last October have been remanded in continuing custody.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley (43) from Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, died after he was attacked by a group of men at Rath Cemetery in Tralee on October 5, 2022 shortly after he; his wife and four of his seven children had attended the funeral of a close family friend.

Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan also suffered serious injuries in the course of the attack.

Tom Dooley was treated at the scene in the graveyard by paramedics before being rushed by ambulance the short distance to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley, including his brother Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney.

Two other men, Mr Dooley’s cousin Thomas Dooley (41) and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley Jnr (20), both of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have also been charged with the murder.

Thomas Dooley Jnr is also charged with assault causing serious harm to Siobhán Dooley.

At Tralee District Court on Wednesday the three men – who appeared via video link from Cork prison – were remanded in continuing custody until the January 18 sitting of the court.

Judge David Waters heard that books of evidence in relation to the three men had not yet been completed.

A juvenile, who can’t be named due to his age, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon at the time that Mr Dooley was attacked at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5.

Four other men, a 40-year-old arrested in Tralee; a 35-year-old; a 32-year-old and a 28-year-old – all arrested in Cork city – have been arrested and questioned by detectives about the killing but released without charge.