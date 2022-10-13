Trick or treat yo' self to a charity Halloween run in Causeway this month

A photo from last year's Halloween charity run organised by John Martin Carroll in Ballyduff that was in aid of Kerry Cancer Support Group; a similar event will take place in Causeway on Sarurday October 29 at 12pm.

Pictured at last year's charity Halloween fundraising fun run in aid of Kerry Cancer Support Group were Patricia Kelly of the Kerry Cancer Support Group (KCSG); Geraldine Reid of the Ballyduff Credit Union; organiser John Martin Carroll and Breda Dyland of the Kerry Cancer Support Group. This year's fundraising event for the charity will take place in Causeway at 12pm on Saturday, October 29.

Things are set to get spooky in Causeway later month as organiser John Martin Carroll and his team prepare to stage their 2022 Halloween Spooktacular 5km walk/fun run in the village at 12pm on Saturday, October 29 – a run which will raise vital funds for the Kerry Cancer Support Group (KCSG) charity.

This is the second year in a row that John and his team have organised such a run on Halloween and if last year’s event in Ballyduff – where over €1,000 was raised for KCSG – was anything to go by, then this year’s outing will hopefully be as, or even more, successful.

This year’s run will kick off from outside the An Tóchar Adult Education Centre in Causeway with registration at 11:30am.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, John Martin said that after the success of last year's event in Ballyduff, he felt that Causeway was the right spot for this year’s outing.

“Last year we were able to raise over €1,000 for the Kerry Cancer Support Group thanks to online donations and a fantastic display of community spirit in Ballyduff as locals rowed in behind our Halloween 5km walk/fun run. This year we decided to bring back to Causeway as there hasn't been a fun run there in a good few years,” he said.

“I helped out with Causeway Macra 10k run back in 2017 which was great fun and that's what motivated me to organising one for Kerry Cancer Support Group. This will be the third fun run that I’ll have organised for them going back to 2020 where I did a run for them around the running track in Castleisland. It’s a pleasure to fundraise for KCSG. Breda, Trish, Linda and all the rest of the staff, they do amazing work,” he continued.

“We were lucky to get a lot of donations this year like posters from Tralee printing, running numbers from Listowel printing works, clips for the running numbers from Kearney’s Hardware in Ballyduff, water/fruit from Ross's Centra in Ballyduff and Lerrig stores. Trophy World in Tralee again donated all the medals and stickers and again local Gardaí have been incredible for helping for advice when it comes to helping with the run,” he added.

Going on, John Martin aid that there is no online donation this time around as he feels that are tough enough for everyone but that there will be a bucket there on the day for donations if anyone does wish to give something.

Finally, he said that he is looking for more helpers on the day so if any one would like to help, you can contact John Martin on WhatsApp on 087 123 3251; the run will cost just €5.