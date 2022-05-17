Tributes to Tommy Foley: a proud socialist who loved Tralee and family life

Tommy Foley (86) from St John’s Park passed away recently surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind a proud legacy of public, political, and sporting service as an elected official for over 30-years.

Tributes were paid at Monday’s meeting of Kerry County Council where Tommy served as a Councillor until his retirement in 2009.

Council Management said Tommy always showed great interest and dedication to his work over many years.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall described him as ‘a great man for the locality’ and a proud working man.

“Tommy’s theme tune for elections was ‘it’s a working man I am’. Tommy walked the town every day, so he knew the problems of the town, and he brought them to the Council,” said Mayor Wall.

Sinn Fein Cllr Cathal Foley served with Tommy on the Council where he said he was always well respected.

“Workers’ rights were a big issue for him all through his years of action. As a fellow Kerins O’Rahilly’s man, Tommy won three county championship medals in 1953, ’54, and ’57 by the time he was 20,” he said.

"He was also very involved in Tralee boxing and he’ll be very much remembered for his efforts to keep boxing going in Tralee,” Cllr Foley added.

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane said Tommy represented the people of Tralee and St John’s Park all his life.

“He was very committed to the town centre and a very strong supporter of tourism projects, and anything to do with the amenity of Foley’s Glen,” he said.

But family is what Tommy lived for and loved the most. His wife Margaret and their children were the rock in his life.

His grand-daughter, Jennifer, recited a touching poem at his Funeral Mass that captured Tommy’s loving influence and connection with his grandchildren.

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA Club held a guard of honour, while a Strand Road jersey, the tricolour and starry plough flags were placed on his coffin.

Risteard O’Fuarain gave the graveside oration revealing Tommy’s political principles and sang the ballet of James Connolly to reflect his Republican and Socialist beliefs.

“I was able to tell my father just before he died that we were doing this for him. I think he was pleased to know it as this was his wish. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. He was there for us always,” said his son, Teddy.

Born in Johnson’s Lodge in Ballyard, Tommy grew to love nature and his family links with the locality.

He was first elected in 1979 and remained undefeated in Urban District Council elections until his retirement in 2009. He served as chairman of UDC and KCC on successive occasions.

His proudest day came while serving as KCC Chairman when he led The Kerryman’s Association in New York up Fifth Avenue on St Patrick’s Day.

Tommy started his political career with Sinn Féin and sided with the Officials during the infamous Sinn Fein Ard Fheis split of 1969. He later became the first member of the Workers’ Party to serve as chairman on an Urban Council in 1982.

He was a constant campaigner and committed activist for many of Tralee’s amenity areas, including The Green, Foley’s Glen, the canal walk and swan pond, Ballyseedy Wood, and Foster’s field (now Pairc Pádraig Mac Piaraisna).

May he rest in peace.