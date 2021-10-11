Tributes to Tadghie, an ‘irreplaceable’ and unique warrior

Tributes have flowed in from across the county following the death of 15-year-old Tadgh Costello, whose death on Thursday last has left a “void in the Costello house”.

His Funeral Mass on Monday heard of a boy who lived life to the best of his ability, despite being left catastrophically brain-damaged and with cerebral palsy following complications during his birth in University Hospital Kerry in 2006. In 2015, the family received a settlement and apology in the High Court after a lengthy legal action over the circumstances of his birth.

Parish Priest Fr Kevin Sullivan told mourners gathered at St James’ Church in Killorglin that Tadgh (Tadghie) lived an ‘extraordinary life’ despite his condition.

"He had a life-limiting condition but his spirit was never limited,” Fr Sullivan said.

"There has been an extraordinary outpouring of genuine sadness not only in our Parish but beyond because of Tadgh's ability to touch so many people.”

Symbols of Tadgh's life were presented at the Mass. Some of these were presented by his beloved sisters, Grace and Kate, who brought up a picture of Tadgh in the fields around Gurrane.

A family picture, representing his love for his family, was also presented as a tribute to his short but happy life.

Mourners were told that he loved nature and was inquisitive in nature. They also heard that he loved farming life, including animals, especially the calves “who would lick his hand”. He also loved cooking with scrambled eggs, his signature dish, made with “smiles and love”; and he loved adventure out in the fields in his John Deere gator.

Fr Derek O’Connell, who paid a wonderful tribute to Tadgh during his Funeral Mass, also spoke about his love of music, and mourners were told of the special friendship between Fr Derek and Tadgh. Fr O’Connell was described as the ‘biggest celebrity’ in Tadgh’s life.

"Tadhgie came alive with music, and he met Nathan Carter twice,” said Fr Derek.

"We have to try and live our lives as humble, gentle, holy, good people, and never give up, just like Tadgh taught us.”

Tadgh is survived by his parents, Mary and Gerard; his sisters and brother, Kate, Grace and Pat; as well as his grandparents. His sisters, Grace and Kate; and his brother, Pat, shared their descriptions of Tadgh through a wonderful tribute read by a family friend.

He was described as having an “infectious laugh, and his eyes would light up a room”.

"His eyes were 50 per cent of his personality,” the Mass heard.

Tadgh was the first-born son of Mary and Gerard, and his traumatic birth “dealt him a fate that he did not deserve”.

"He showed immense courage to conquer challenges...No challenge was too large or no job too hard. The challenges were huge, and there were many of them over the years. They are daunting for the whole family, but they faced them as a family of six.

“Tadgh was at the centre of family life and he will continue to be so.

"He was a unique, irreplaceable warrior, a little rogue, a brother, son and a legend.”

The Costello family also thanked the carers, medical team, legal team, and all those who helped support them over the years as they said goodbye to their beloved boy.

Tadgh attended St Francis Special School, where he was was much-loved, and in an online tribute the school community described him as a “a student whose tenacious spirit, quick humour and gentle presence won over everyone who came to know him.”

"He taught us so much – patience, acceptance, endurance and, of course, that YouTube rocks.”