Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tributes to Tadghie, an ‘irreplaceable’ and unique warrior

The late Tadgh Costello Expand
Bishop Ray Browne who Confirmed Tadhg Costello in2019 with his family members Mary, Ger, Kate, Pat, Grace, Maureen, John and Nellie Costello and Fr Derek O'Connell at Campus Church, St Mary of the Angels Beaufort. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand

Close

The late Tadgh Costello

The late Tadgh Costello

Bishop Ray Browne who Confirmed Tadhg Costello in2019 with his family members Mary, Ger, Kate, Pat, Grace, Maureen, John and Nellie Costello and Fr Derek O'Connell at Campus Church, St Mary of the Angels Beaufort. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Bishop Ray Browne who Confirmed Tadhg Costello in2019 with his family members Mary, Ger, Kate, Pat, Grace, Maureen, John and Nellie Costello and Fr Derek O'Connell at Campus Church, St Mary of the Angels Beaufort. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

/

The late Tadgh Costello

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Tributes have flowed in from across the county following the death of 15-year-old Tadgh Costello, whose death on Thursday last has left a “void in the Costello house”.

His Funeral Mass on Monday heard of a boy who lived life to the best of his ability, despite being left catastrophically brain-damaged and with cerebral palsy following complications during his birth in University Hospital Kerry in 2006. In 2015, the family received a settlement and apology in the High Court after a lengthy legal action over the circumstances of his birth.

Parish Priest Fr Kevin Sullivan told mourners gathered at St James’ Church in Killorglin that Tadgh (Tadghie) lived an ‘extraordinary life’ despite his condition. 

Most Watched

Privacy