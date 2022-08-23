Tributes pour in for Kerry’s oldest man who passed away aged 108

Michael O'Connor, Muckross, passed away on Sunday morning. (pictured here when he was Grand Marshall in the Killarney St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2016. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

There are few who can experience the kind of fame that Michael J O’Connor held in recent times. He was not only Kerry’s oldest man but also one of Ireland’s oldest living men.

Michael was just two months short of reaching 109 years of age, but he was hail and hearty, well able to share his memories and keep up to date with current affairs and even technology.

I had the opportunity to chat with him by phone on his birthdays in recent years, and he always took time out to recall his youth and share his stories.

Michael lived through the War of Independence, the Civil War, World War One, two World Wars and also two pandemics: the Spanish Flu and COVID-19.

His death this week is sad for all who knew him but especially so for his beloved family, whom he was extremely proud of.

He had five children – daughters Maureen (Lulling), Avril (O’Keeffe) and Teresina (Gallagher) and sons Michael and Meredith. He was very proud of their achievements, and a wall in his dining room holds their PHDs, masters and degree certificates. He was equally proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This week, as the family prepare their final send-off to their dad, his son, Meredith, said he taught him strong values:

“He thought me how to hunt and fish and grow vegetables, and he gave me the values of respect, honesty, hard work and freedom.

“When I retired from work he told me it is the first time in your life that you will be free.”

In fact, the Kerry man spent as much of his life retired as he did working, having spent 57 years at home.

He joined the Navy and worked as a radio operator during the Second World War, and he shared recollections of much of his time at sea during that era, including when the boat he worked on was torpedoed in 1942.

In an interview with The Kerryman for his 108th birthday, he spoke about his role.

“It was a job I enjoyed until War broke out, and that changed everything,” he said. “Before the War, I was being paid to be at sea when others were paying thousands to go on a cruise.”

He returned home to Ireland and married his wife, Joan.

He worked his way up the ranks of the Irish Civil service, from his base in Ennis, to become the officer in charge of the North Atlantic communications, ultimately finishing his career with the Irish Aviation Authority.

Tributes to Michael were led by Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn.

“I would like to express my condolences to Michael’s family and friends on his passing. Michael was always incredibly positive and upbeat about life. He certainly fitted a full and exciting life into his 108 years,” he said.

“May he rest in peace.”

TD Michael Healy-Rae, who met Michael regularly and occasionally phoned him from the Dáil, said it was “a privilege to have known him and to have the opportunity to spend time with him”.

“When you were in his company, you would want to keep your mouth shut and your ears open. You would feel you were in the presence of a great man who had seen so much of the world, and the beauty was he could remember it all.”

They would meet every year a the 'Forever Young’ Christmas party at the Killarney Oaks Hotel.

Born in Glencar in 1913, Michael survived the Spanish Flu that sadly took his mother, and when COVID-19 hit the county, it was a reminder of that era, but he took it all in his stride, as he did many things down through the years.

COVID, of course, had an effect on him, but having lived through so much in this youth and life, he took the pandemic in his stride.

“I don’t go outside and I am careful of those who come in the door, and that is as much as anyone can do,” he said during the pandemic.

He even made headlines when he got the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming one of the oldest to do so.

Up until recently, Michael remained very active and he enjoyed growing vegetables and cutting his lawn and playing cards.

He also loved baking scones, and his favourite tipple was milk and whiskey – a habit he picked up after a brief stint in hospital, when they replaced his glass of whisky with milk.

He loved to drive, and he was driving around Killarney well into his hundreds. Over the years, he has featured on many documentaries and interviews, including the series ‘Older than Ireland’. This led to his appearance on The Late Late Show.

His secret to his long life, he told The Kerryman, “is everything in moderation”.

“There is no need to make a pig of yourself eating, drinking or socialising there is a limit to everything and just enjoy life. Once ever I got really drunk and I said that is not going to happen again,” he said.

Michael will repose at his home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. This will be followed by Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral on Friday at 10.30am, followed by Burial at Aghadoe Graveyard.