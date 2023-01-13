Tributes pour in for Kerry teenager who died after short illness – ‘Her smile and good humour were infectious’

South Kerry has been left devastated by the tragic death of 16-year-old Saoirse Buckley.

The Kilgarvan teenager died, after a short illness, in University Hospital Kerry this week leaving behind a devastated family, including her mom, Mary-Ann (née O’Sullivan Batt); dad, Mike; two brothers, Aaron and Callum; and a wide circle of friends.

Tributes have flowed in for the talented GAA star and musician, not least from the many clubs she was involved with, including her own home club, Kilgarvan GAA, who said she was a wonderful young girl.

"Our hearts are heavy and we are very sad to hear of the passing of Saoirse Buckley after a short illness. Saoirse played underage football with Kilgarvan up to U12, she was a very talented player and beautiful young girl,” the club said.

Saoirse also played with Inbhear Scéine Gaels Ladies Football Club, and they, too, expressed sadness at her death:

"No words can describe our deep sadness at the untimely passing of Saoirse Buckley. We, as a club, would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Saoirse Buckley; to her parents, Mary-Ann and Mike; brothers, Aaron and Callum, and all the extended Buckley and O’Sullivan Batt family.

"Also to her friends, teammates and coaches. Saoirse was a wonderful girl and talented underage member of our club that has been taken too soon.”

Saoirse was a fifth-year pupil at Pobailscoil Inbhear Scéine and the school community has been left devastated at her death.

Principal Dermot Healy said she was ‘always smiling’ and ‘always happy’ and ready to help out in any way.

"It is with profound sadness that the Board of Management, staff and students of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine learned of the death of Saoirse Buckley, a student in Fifth Year. Saoirse was a much loved and cherished student of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine. Her smile and good humour were infectious amongst her peers and teachers,” he said.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with Mary-Ann, Michael, Callum and Aaron and the entire family at this time. We also send our love and thoughts to her wide network of friends,” the statement from the school said.

The school has put in place the School Critical Incident Plan. Procedures are in place to ensure that all in the school community affected by this loss are given all the help they need to cope at this time. The school is being helped by the National Education Psychological Service.

As a mark for respect, Kenmare Kestrels basketball club has cancelled training and games this weekend, and Brosnan's pharmacy in Kenmare – where her mother, Mary Ann, worked – will be closed on Saturday for the funeral.

Her funeral Mass will take place at Kilgarvan Church at 2pm on Saturday, January 14, after which she will be laid to rest in Kilgarvan cemetery.