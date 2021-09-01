Tributes paid to wonderful mother following cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to the wonderful wife, mother, daughter and sister, Elaine Clifford née Harrington, at her Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Milltown yesterday, Tuesday, August 31.

Elaine lost her cancer battle on Saturday morning, August 28 – just two days before her 41st birthday – and she leaves behind her beloved husband, Padraig; and four sons, Patrick, Jack, Andrew and Conor.

Elaine, who is originally from Kilgarvan, is the daughter of Eileen and Danny Harrington and is also survived by her brother, John Paul; and sisters, Maggie, Marie and Katie.

At her Funeral Mass on Tuesday, the huge loss felt by all following her passing was laid bare as her sister, Marie; and son, Patrick, paid tribute to her.

They spoke about her brave battle against cancer over the past four months and how her death has left a void that can’t be filled.

"We weren’t just family, we were best friends; you had so much love to offer and so much to look forward to,” Marie said.

“We know you are not here in person, but we will carry your memory in our heavy hearts. God takes the best, and we are devastated that he took you.”

Patrick told mourners that his Mom's death will leave an ‘empty space’ in their home.

"Our world was turned upside down when we found out about your illness, but you were a fighter, and you fought until the end,” he said.

"Until we meet again, Mother Duck, we love you forever, from your five boys.”

Hundreds also lined the street in a guard of honour to say their goodbye to Elaine as she made her way from Milltown Church to Milltown Cemetery, where she was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon.

Elaine passed away surrounded by her family in Cork University Hospital, where she had been undergoing intensive cancer treatment.

The community in Milltown, where Elaine and her family lived at An Tuarín Lin, also paid tribute to Elaine. This included tributes from Nagle Rice Parents Association, Milltown. In a tribute on social media, they expressed their sympathies to the Clifford and Harrington families on their loss:

"We are all so deeply saddened to hear of the death of fellow parent Elaine Clifford. She will be hugely missed by all that knew her. On behalf of Mr Fell, the teachers, staff and parents association, we offer our deepest condolences to current pupils, her sons Andrew and Conor, their brothers Patrick and Jack, their dad Padraig, and the extended Harrington and Clifford families.”

Friends have also paid tribute to her online and expressed thoughts about the huge void her death will leave in their lives.