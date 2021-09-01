Kerry

Tributes paid to wonderful mother following cancer battle

Close

Elaine Clifford née Harrington who passed away following a cancer battle.

Kerryman

Tributes have been paid to the wonderful wife, mother, daughter and sister, Elaine Clifford née Harrington, at her Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Milltown yesterday, Tuesday, August 31.

Elaine lost her cancer battle on Saturday morning, August 28 – just two days before her 41st birthday – and she leaves behind her beloved husband, Padraig; and four sons, Patrick, Jack, Andrew and Conor.

Elaine, who is originally from Kilgarvan, is the daughter of Eileen and Danny Harrington and is also survived by her brother, John Paul; and sisters, Maggie, Marie and Katie. 

