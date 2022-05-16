Tributes paid to late Killarney actor Donal Courtney who passed away at the weekend

Donal Courtney won critical acclaim nationally and internationally over the past few years for his incredible performance in the one-man show 'God Has No Country' - a play written by Donal himself - which tells the tale of Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty's war time exploits in Rome where during World War II.

Tributes have been paid from across the county to the the late Donal Courtney following the shocking and sad news broke that the hugely talented and more importantly, well-loved actor, passed away.

Donal, who had become nationally and internationally known thanks to his incredible performance in the one-man show 'God Has No Country' - a play written by Donal himself – which told the tale of Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty's war time exploits in Rome during World War II.

Widely credited as the acting teacher that 'discovered' the acting talents of the young Michael Fassbender, there was much more to Donal than met the eye, Donal was an accomplished actor, renowned writer and creative director who had, only at the start of this year, begun work on the ‘West End House - School of Arts’, which he had founded with Fassbender.

Paying tribute to him on Sunday, the Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Society, said that they were saddened to hear of Donal’s untimely passing.

"It was with great shock and sadness that we heard yesterday of the untimely passing of our dear friend Donie Courtney, renowned drama coach, playwright, producer, director and performer,” they said in a release after the news broke.

"The members of the Memorial Society will greatly miss Donie – a true friend of the Society, using his great creative talent to help us spread awareness in a most unique way. To his wife Adeline and his two young children and to his siblings and the wider Courtney family, we extend our deepest Sympathies and sincere Condolences. A master dramatist has left us, but his legacy remains,” they continued.

The funeral arrangements for Donal Courtney will be announced later.