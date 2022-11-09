Tributes paid to Glenflesk and East Kerry GAA stalwart Dan Favier

Tributes have been pouring in from East Kerry following the sudden and unexpected death of Dan Favier.

Dan was awarded the 2014 East Kerry Person of the Year marking his dedication to the GAA and this week tributes were paid to the late Dan for his hard work and dedication to the sport and to this club, Glenflesk, and the East Kerry board.

Highly regarded by all, one of life’s true gentlemen, Dan served the community in a myriad of ways, not least through his GAA work which among several roles included Treasurer of the East Kerry Board, from 1994 to 2005.

Dan holds the remarkable record of being one of 3 brothers to serve on the East Kerry Board. His late brother Joe served as PRO, while his brother Pat served as both Chairman and Secretary. Dan was also involved with the East Kerry Senior, Under 21 and Minor teams.

A highlight of this service was being involved with the East Kerry team that won 3 in a row, in the Senior County Championship.

Dan was a great all-rounder with a keen interest in the cultural aspect of the life of the GAA and was a great advocate for Scór, attending all local and many national events.

Dan’s involvement with his beloved club, Glenflesk was wide ranging and continued throughout his life and the club were saddened to hear of his death this week . They were one of many who paid tribute to the man who did so much.

Dan was a true community man serving on the parish council helping with many events the Parish Bazaar, fundraising and church gate collections. He served a remarkable 4 terms on the Board of Management of Glenflesk National School from 1981 to 1997, a period spanning an impressive 16 years. He also served on the Glenflesk Community Games Committee.

Dan’s love of community extended to his employment. He served many communities working as a postman for 43 years. He went to Dublin to work with the Department of Posts and Telegraphs at the age of 18, and remained there for 9 years. In 1972 he returned to Killarney where he worked for 25 years and thus is known far and wide around the area. In 1997 he returned to his native parish and worked in the Headford and Clonkeen area until he retired in March 2006.

Dan is survived by his wife, Marian, daughters Sinéad and Danielle, sons Ciarán, Paul and Ollie, and 10 grandchildren.

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on this Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm, the funeral will arrive to St Agatha’s Church, Glenflesk on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.