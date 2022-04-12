Tributes for much-loved Sneem mother and wife Catriona

Catriona (Kate) O'Sullivan a much loved mother who passed away last week pictured with her family, twins Stella and Julia and son Daniel and husband John.

The South Kerry community is this week coming to terms with the loss of Catriona (Kate) O’Sullivan from Sneem, who died suddenly of natural causes at the age of 41, leaving behind her three much-loved children and beloved husband.

The huge void she has left in their lives will never be filled, and the same can be said in the community in Sneem and in Cahersiveen, where she worked as a nurse in Cahersiveen Community Hospital.

Tributes have poured in from across South Kerry for Catriona, who was described in her eulogy as a ‘rare treasure’. The wonderful stories and tales shared over the past week have shown how much Catriona meant to all who knew her.

The Guard of Honour that lined the streets of Sneem as Catriona was brought to the Church and later to the graveyard was a testament to the high esteem she was held in the locality. These included the nurses of Cahersiveen Community Hospital, Sneem Scouts, Sneem Rowing Club, representatives of Bord na nÓg, students and staff of St Michaels Sneem National School, and secondary school students from Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, where her son, Daniel (14), attends.

She was dedicated to her family: her husband, John, a postman in Kenmare; and to her wonderful children, son Daniel, and twins Stella and Julia (11).The family lived in Derryleigh.

Those present for her Funeral Mass last Thursday heard about her love for her children. She would always share their achievements, tell stories and share pictures from home.

The family plaque presented as one of the gifts at the Church summed up the O’Sullivan household: “This house runs on love, laughter and lots of cups of tea”. Stella bought this to the altar, while Julia presented her nurses’ watch and pin; Daniel a family portrait; and her cousin Nicole, a soft-toy chicken for her love of animals and sense of fun.

“Catriona didn’t do things by halves...Like her parents before her, you could not leave without being full to the brim with tea, food and perhaps something from the top shelf and, of course, a little bit of news,” said Brendan Sheehan, who delivered the eulogy.

“Catriona was a rare treasure. She shared with us her generosity of her heart and spirit.

“She was quick to laugh and quick with her tongue as well. You had better be wide awake if she stopped you for a chat. With a rapid wit, she would sum up a situation with an expression that would leave you doubled over in laughter or your jaw on the floor.”

The congregation heard of all she did for the community. There wasn’t a committee in the village she didn’t help out with, but her support went above and beyond even that as she, too, played a part in looking after many of the elderly and those who needed support, putting her nursing skills to good use while both on and off duty. She also played a central role in the lives of her aunts and cousins, who are bereft now of her help, support and shining light.

“Nothing was ever too much, always putting others first. She had boundless energy and would take on whatever needed to be done...She was involved in everything,” said Brendan.

Catriona, originally from Cappanacush West, Greenane, Kenmare will be sadly missed. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Sheila.

“I don’t know what we are going to do without her. There are no words to describe with any justification the heart-breaking loss, pain and grief we are all feeling today,” said Brendan.