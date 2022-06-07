Tributes flow for ‘exceptional father and husband’ as Gerard is laid to rest

Gerard Curtin was remembered as a wonderful father and husband; a hard-working and well-respected colleague and farmer; and a pillar of the community in North Kerry as tributes flowed for him at his Funeral Mass on Monday.

The 57-year old passed away at Cork University Hospital last week following a tragic accident involving a ride-on lawnmower on April 29.

At his Funeral on Monday at St Carthage’s Church, Brosna, his family thanked the medical professionals who did everything they could for Gerard (Ger) and said, while the outcome was not what they hoped for, they know every effort was made to help him. They also expressed thanks to all those within their family and the wider community who had supported them during the last few highly difficult weeks.

Such was the high esteem that Gerard was held in – not only within his own family but in the farming community, the world of traditional music and among his colleagues at Listowel Waste Water Treatment Plant – that tributes came from all directions at his Mass.

Such, too, was the varied life that he lived that several gifts were brought to the Altar to portray his life. These included family photos of him and his four siblings; and of him with his wife and children. His daughter, Suzanne (Suzy), said this picture symbolised “Dad’s love for all things family” and the “incredible father and family man he was”.

Sods from his three farms were brought to the Altar to represent his work ethic and determination which led to him to own three farms, and and a picture of one of his first prize-winning cattle was offered. A fiddle was also brought to the Altar to symbolise his love of Irish music; and a newspaper symbolised how well read he was, The Farming Independent and The Farmers Journal being his key reads.

A jumper and shirt were also presented to mark his keen eye for fashion, and Suzanne fondly recalled that he was like the ‘fashion police’, always checking what she wore before she left the house.

A Kerry jersey showed his love of football both at North Kerry and county level. His Council diary was another gift and marked his passion for his work as head technician at Listowel Waste Water Treatment Plant.

His Funeral Mass heard “Ger lived every day of his life with eagerness to get things done” and that he had a “strong work ethic, his love of farming, and he took great pride in his pedigree herd”.

Fr Tony Mullins, Parish Priest in Abbeyfeale, said that everyone “feels helpless in the face of his sudden and tragic death”.

The congregation was told that “he was highly regarded and extremely well-known in the farming community” and that he had a grá for Irish culture and music – the Con Curtin Festival being notably close to his heart as Con was his uncle. Ger passed this passion down to his family, and he was instrumental in the festival and in the Brosna Céilí band.

Peadar Ó Riada and Cór Chuíl Aodha provided music at the Funeral as another mark of his passion for Irish music and the part he played in the traditional-music world throughout this life.

A slide-show of his life was also shown to all those who gathered to say goodbye to Ger.

His sons, Gearóid and Darragh, paid tribute to their dad, who was described as an “exceptional father and husband”.

“He was fun, loving, kind, intelligent and energetic,” the congregation was told, and the congregation also heard that he was involved in many community projects – the most important to him being the Con Curtin festival holding his uncle’s name.

His sons also spoke of his love of music and the support he gave them in developing their musical talents, as well as his hard work and pride in his pedigree herd and his love for his family.