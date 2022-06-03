Tributes flow following death of Kerry businessman Sean Coyne

Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism are leading tributes to Killarney business man Sean Coyne who has passed away.

Chamber President Niall Kelleher said Seán was a great entrepreneur whose foresight and wonderful work ethic set him apart during the course of his very successful business life.

“To say Seán Coyne did Killarney some service is a huge understatement. He was a larger than life personality with a great business acumen and his passing certainly marks the end of an era for Killarney,” said Mr Kelleher.

He expressed his sympathy and that of the Killarney business community to Seán’s wife, Frankie, daughters Lynda, Vicki, Tracy and Tanya, grandchildren, sons-in-law and many other relatives and friends and he praised the contribution the Coyne family has made and continues to make to the business life of Killarney.

The chamber president said Seán was a thorough gentleman who was always willing to play a part and lead by example when it came to promoting Killarney and all of its attractions.

He was a well-known and hugely successful auctioneer for many years and he built up a thriving business from his offices on Main Street.

Seán was also a very successful hotelier and he owned and operated the very successful International Hotel, now managed by his daughter Tracy, for many years.

He was one of the founding members of Killarney of the Welcomes, an organisation established to promote Killarney as a top quality tourist destination and he worked tirelessly to promote the town at a national and international level.

That organisation later led to the formation of the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and it was Seán Coyne that spearheaded the successful bid to encourage the Government to hold a full cabinet meeting at Muckross House as rural Ireland reopened following the foot-and-mouth crisis in 2001.

Seán was also a founder member of the Kerry Parents and Friends Association and he contributed enormously to the success of that organisation, helping to provide essential services for so many.

Seán was a superb golfer and he was one of the flag bearers for Killarney Golf and Fishing Club on the national amateur circuit for many years, representing the club in senior Irish internationals. He was captain of Killarney Golf and Fishing Club in 2004.